BPSC Recruitment 2020, 553 Vacancies for Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Posts, Apply Online @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission has released the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Posts, against advertisement number 01/2020. A total of 553 vacancies are notified under BPS APO Recruitment 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for BPSC APO Exam 2020 through BPSC official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC APO Online applications will start from tomorrow i.e. 07 February and the application link is activated upto 21 February 2020. However, the last date for submitting application fee is 26 February 2020. The candidates can submit complete online form till 06 March 2020.

Candidates seeking to apply for Bihar APO Posts should have a Degree in Law from a government recognized university. More details such as salary, application form, age for BPSC Recruitment for 553 APO Posts are available below in this article.

BPSC APO 2020 Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – 07 February 2020

Last Date of Online Application - 21 February 2020

Last Date for submitting online application fee – 06 March 2020

BPSC APO 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) – 553 Posts

Salary:

Level – 09

Eligibility Criteria for BPSC APO Post

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Law Graduate from any recognised institution or University.

Age Limit:

General Male – 18 to 37 Years

General Female/BC/ OBC (Male/Female) - 18 to 42 years

SC / SC (Male/Female) - 18 to 40 years

Selection Procedure for BPSC APO Posts 2020

Selection process consists of Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Interview.

How to Apply for BPSC APO Posts 2020

Eligible candidates can apply Online to the post through BPSC official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in from 07 to 21 February 2020. Upload Photo, Signature and pay Application Fee. Take a print out of online application for future use.

Application Fees for BPSC APO Posts 2020

SC of Bihar /ST of Bihar /Woman of Bihar of Bihar /Handicapped/Permanent residents of Bihar (All Category) - Rs 150/-

Other – Rs. 600

Fee should be paid via Online Mode Only

BPSC APO Recruitment Notification PDF

BPSC APO Online Application PDF