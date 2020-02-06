BPSC Recruitment 2020, 553 Vacancies for Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Posts, Apply Online @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission has released the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Posts, against advertisement number 01/2020. A total of 553 vacancies are notified under BPS APO Recruitment 2020.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for BPSC APO Exam 2020 through BPSC official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC APO Online applications will start from tomorrow i.e. 07 February and the application link is activated upto 21 February 2020. However, the last date for submitting application fee is 26 February 2020. The candidates can submit complete online form till 06 March 2020.
Candidates seeking to apply for Bihar APO Posts should have a Degree in Law from a government recognized university. More details such as salary, application form, age for BPSC Recruitment for 553 APO Posts are available below in this article.
BPSC APO 2020 Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application – 07 February 2020
- Last Date of Online Application - 21 February 2020
- Last Date for submitting online application fee – 06 March 2020
BPSC APO 2020 Vacancy Details
Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) – 553 Posts
Salary:
Level – 09
Eligibility Criteria for BPSC APO Post
Educational Qualification and Experience:
Law Graduate from any recognised institution or University.
Age Limit:
- General Male – 18 to 37 Years
- General Female/BC/ OBC (Male/Female) - 18 to 42 years
- SC / SC (Male/Female) - 18 to 40 years
Selection Procedure for BPSC APO Posts 2020
Selection process consists of Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Interview.
How to Apply for BPSC APO Posts 2020
Eligible candidates can apply Online to the post through BPSC official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in from 07 to 21 February 2020. Upload Photo, Signature and pay Application Fee. Take a print out of online application for future use.
Application Fees for BPSC APO Posts 2020
- SC of Bihar /ST of Bihar /Woman of Bihar of Bihar /Handicapped/Permanent residents of Bihar (All Category) - Rs 150/-
- Other – Rs. 600
Fee should be paid via Online Mode Only
BPSC APO Recruitment Notification PDF
BPSC APO Online Application PDF