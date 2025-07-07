BPSC Exam Date 2025 Announced at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Download Official Notice- Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
BPSC Exam Date 2025: The BPSC has released the fresh exam date for the 71st BPSC exam prelims exam 2025. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted on September 10, 2025. Now the dates have been revised to September 13, 2025. Check the official notice here.

71 BPSC Exam Date 2025

