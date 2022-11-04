BPSC LDC Mains Exam Date 2022 (Released) at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Clerk Hall Ticket Update

Bihar PSC has released the Lower Division Clerk Main Mains Exam Schedule on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

BPSC LDC Main Exam Schedule 2022 : Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Lower Division Clerk Main (Objective) Competitive Mains Examination Schedule on its official website. Commission will be conducting the Lower Division Clerk Main (Objective) Competitive Mains Examination on 20 November 2022. Candidates qualified for the mains exam round for the Lower Division Clerk post can download the BPSC LDC Main Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.







According to the examination programme released by BPSC, the mains exam for the Lower Division Clerk post will be conducted in two sittings on 20 November 2022.

Exam for General Hindi will be conducted from 10.00 A.M. to 12.15 P.M and exam for General Studies will be conducted from 2.00 to 4.15 P.M.

Candidates qualified for the Lower Division Clerk Main (Objective) Competitive Mains Examination round should note that Admit Card will be released by the Commission before one week of the date of exam on its official website. You can download your Admit Card from the official website after providing your login credentials to the link.

You can download the BPSC LDC Main Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



