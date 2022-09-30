BPSC Lecturer Provisional Answer Key 2022 (Released) at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download PDF And Raise Objections, If Any

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Lecturer post on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF.

BPSC Lecturer Provisional Answer Key 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Lecturer Written (Objective) Competitive Examinations on its official website. Commission has conducted the Lecturer Written (Objective) Competitive Examination on 27 September 2022.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for various posts against Advt No.21/2020, 45/2020 & 61/2020 can download the Lecturer Provisional Answer Key from the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in

You can download the PDF of the Provisional Answer Keys for subjects including Economics (21/2020), English (45/2020) and Hindi (61/2020) directly from the link given below.

Direct Link for Provisional Answer Key-Economics (21/2020)



Direct Link for Provisional Answer Key-English (45/2020)



Direct Link for Provisional Answer Key-Hindi (61/2020)





Candidates appeared in the Lecturer Written (Objective) Competitive Examinations held on 27th September, 2022 can download the answer key and they can raise their objections, if any through the prescribed format given on the official website.

Candidates can send their suggestion/objections with the proof with the support of their answer in prescribed format to the Commission office on or before 11 October 2022.

You can download the BPSC Lecturer Provisional Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download BPSC Lecturer Provisional Answer Key 2022