BPSC 69th Syllabus 2023 (Download PDF): Check Prelims & Mains Exam Pattern

BPSC 69th Syllabus 2023 (Download PDF): Check the BPSC 69 th CCE exam pattern and syllabus for prelims and mains exam along with the marking scheme, number of questions asked, and subject-wise topics.

69th BPSC Syllabus 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission is going to hold the BPSC 2023 prelims exam on September 30, 2023, for a total of 346 vacancies in different departments for various posts such as Assistant Director, Supply Inspector, Rural Development Officer, Block Panchayat Raj Officer, etc. The commission is going to conduct the online registration for the BPSC 60th CCE recruitment from July 15 to August 5, 2023.

The candidates can check out the table below to know the important dates corresponding to the BPSC 69th exam:

Events Important Dates BPSC 69th Notification June 28, 2023 BPSC 69th Online Application Opening Date July 15, 2023 BPSC 69th Online Application Closing Date August 5, 2023 BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card Release September 2023 BPSC 69th Prelims Exam Date September 30, 2023

In this article, we have discussed the BPSC 69th CCE syllabus and exam pattern along with the marking scheme, number of questions asked, and subject-wise topics.

BPSC 69th Exam Pattern 2023

As per the 69th BPSC exam pattern, there are going to be three rounds, preliminary, mains exam, and interview round. Candidates have to qualify for all three rounds separately to get an appointment with the Commission in any of the job roles as notified.

BPSC 69th CCE Preliminary Exam Pattern 2023

The first round of the 69th BPSC selection process is a preliminary exam. Let’s look at the BPSC 69th CCE preliminary exam pattern in detail:

Subject Maximum Question/Marks Duration General Studies 150/150 120 minutes Total 150/150 120 minutes

The examination is going to be held in offline mode.

There will be 150 questions from subjects mentioned in the syllabus released by the commission.

The questions are going to be in multiple choice-based formats.

One mark shall be applicable for each correct answer.

A negative marking equal to 0.25 marks shall apply for incorrect answers. If the candidate has marked more than one answer, this deduction shall also be applicable. For those questions that are left blank, there will be no negative marking nor a mark shall be awarded.

BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Syllabus 2023

Candidates can go through the table below to know about the 69th BPSC preliminary syllabus as notified by the commission:

Subject BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Syllabus General Studies General Science Current events of national and international importance. History of India and salient features of the history of Bihar. General Geography and geographical division of Bihar and its major river systems. Indian Polity and Economy Major changes in the economy of Bihar in the post-independence period. Indian National Movement and the part played by Bihar in it Questions on General Mental Ability

BPSC 69th CCE Mains Exam Pattern 2023

BPSC 69th CCE mains examination is going to be held in offline mode. Let’s look at the BPSC 69th CCE mains exam pattern in detail:

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration General Hindi 100 100 3 hours General Studies 1 300 300 3 hours General Studies 2 300 300 3 hours Optional Paper 300 300 3 hours Total 1000 1000 12 hours

Note:

Paper 1, i.e., General Hindi is going to be qualifying in nature and one has to secure 30% marks to qualify for the same. However, the marks obtained in the General Hindi paper shall not be counted in the calculation of overall merit.

The BPSC 69th mains shall be held for 1000 marks with papers held in the exam separately.

The questions are going to be in multiple choice-based formats and descriptive-based.

There shall be negative markings in the BPSC preliminary examination.

BPSC 69th CCE Mains Syllabus 2023

The BPSC 69th mains exam will include questions from 3 sections: General Hindi, General Studies (Paper-1), and General Studies (Paper-2). Apart from these, candidates shall also be asked to opt for an optional subject. Candidates can choose only one optional subject. Opting for an optional subject is compulsory, and no change in the same shall be entertained later.

Subject 69th BPSC Mains Syllabus General Hindi Essay Grammar Sentence structure Synthesis General Studies 1 Modern history of India and Indian culture Current events of national and international importance. Statistical analysis, graphs, and diagrams. General Studies 2 Indian polity Indian economy and geography of India The role and impact of science and technology in the development of India.

BPSC 69th Mains Syllabus: Optional Subjects Download PDF

Candidates can download the mains exam optional subjects syllabus from the links given below:

BPSC 69th Interview 2023 (120 Marks)

The BPSC 69th interview will be held for a total of 120 marks. Only those candidates who qualify in the mains exam shall be called for the interview round. The commission will draft the final merit list based on the marks secured by the candidate in the mains exam and interview round.