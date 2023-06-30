BPSC 69th Syllabus 2023 (Download PDF): Check Prelims & Mains Exam Pattern

BPSC 69th Syllabus 2023 (Download PDF): Check the BPSC 69th CCE exam pattern and syllabus for prelims and mains exam along with the marking scheme, number of questions asked, and subject-wise topics.

BPSC 69th Syllabus 2023 (PDF Download)
BPSC 69th Syllabus 2023 (PDF Download)

69th BPSC Syllabus 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission is going to hold the BPSC 2023 prelims exam on September 30, 2023, for a total of 346 vacancies in different departments for various posts such as Assistant Director, Supply Inspector, Rural Development Officer, Block Panchayat Raj Officer, etc. The commission is going to conduct the online registration for the BPSC 60th CCE recruitment from July 15 to August 5, 2023.

Check BPSC 69th CCE Eligibility Criteria 2023

The candidates can check out the table below to know the important dates corresponding to the BPSC 69th exam:

Events

Important Dates

BPSC 69th Notification

June 28, 2023

BPSC 69th Online Application Opening Date

July 15, 2023

BPSC 69th Online Application Closing Date

August 5, 2023

BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card Release

September 2023

BPSC 69th Prelims Exam Date

September 30, 2023

In this article, we have discussed the BPSC 69th CCE syllabus and exam pattern along with the marking scheme, number of questions asked, and subject-wise topics.

Career Counseling

Check BPSC 69th Salary Details

BPSC 69th Exam Pattern 2023

As per the 69th BPSC exam pattern, there are going to be three rounds, preliminary, mains exam, and interview round. Candidates have to qualify for all three rounds separately to get an appointment with the Commission in any of the job roles as notified.

BPSC 69th CCE Preliminary Exam Pattern 2023

The first round of the 69th BPSC selection process is a preliminary exam. Let’s look at the BPSC 69th CCE preliminary exam pattern in detail:

Subject

Maximum Question/Marks

Duration

General Studies

150/150

120 minutes

Total

150/150

120 minutes

Note:

  • The examination is going to be held in offline mode. 
  • There will be 150 questions from subjects mentioned in the syllabus released by the commission.
  • The questions are going to be in multiple choice-based formats. 
  • One mark shall be applicable for each correct answer.
  • A negative marking equal to 0.25 marks shall apply for incorrect answers. If the candidate has marked more than one answer, this deduction shall also be applicable. For those questions that are left blank, there will be no negative marking nor a mark shall be awarded.

BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Syllabus 2023

Candidates can go through the table below to know about the 69th BPSC preliminary syllabus as notified by the commission:

Subject

BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Syllabus

General Studies

General Science

Current events of national and international importance.

History of India and salient features of the history of Bihar.

General Geography and geographical division of Bihar and its major river systems.

Indian Polity and Economy

Major changes in the economy of Bihar in the post-independence period.

Indian National Movement and the part played by Bihar in it

Questions on General Mental Ability

BPSC 69th CCE Mains Exam Pattern 2023

BPSC 69th CCE mains examination is going to be held in offline mode. Let’s look at the BPSC 69th CCE mains exam pattern in detail:

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Hindi

100

100

3 hours

General Studies 1

300

300

3 hours

General Studies 2

300

300

3 hours

Optional Paper

300

300

3 hours

Total

1000

1000

12 hours

Note:

  • Paper 1, i.e., General Hindi is going to be qualifying in nature and one has to secure 30% marks to qualify for the same.  However, the marks obtained in the General Hindi paper shall not be counted in the calculation of overall merit.
  • The BPSC 69th mains shall be held for 1000 marks with papers held in the exam separately. 
  • The questions are going to be in multiple choice-based formats and descriptive-based.
  • There shall be negative markings in the BPSC preliminary examination.

BPSC 69th CCE Mains Syllabus 2023

The BPSC 69th mains exam will include questions from 3 sections: General Hindi, General Studies (Paper-1), and General Studies (Paper-2). Apart from these, candidates shall also be asked to opt for an optional subject. Candidates can choose only one optional subject. Opting for an optional subject is compulsory, and no change in the same shall be entertained later. 

Subject

69th BPSC Mains Syllabus

General Hindi

Essay

Grammar

Sentence structure

Synthesis

General Studies 1

Modern history of India and Indian culture

Current events of national and international importance.

Statistical analysis, graphs, and diagrams.

General Studies 2

Indian polity

Indian economy and geography of India

The role and impact of science and technology in the development of India.

BPSC 69th Mains Syllabus: Optional Subjects Download PDF

Candidates can download the mains exam optional subjects syllabus from the links given below:

Optional Subjects

Agriculture

Download PDF (Page 57-58)

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science

Download PDF  (Page 58-60)

Anthropology

Download PDF  (Page 60-62)

Botany

Download PDF  (Page 62-63)

Chemistry

Download PDF (Page 63-64)

Civil Engineering

Download PDF  (Page 64-67)

Commerce and Accountancy

Download PDF  (Page 67-69)

Economics

Download PDF  (Page 69-69)

Electrical Engineering

Download PDF (Page 69-70)

Geography

Download PDF  (Page 70-71)

Geology

Download PDF (Page 71-72)

History

Download PDF  (Page 72-74)

Labour and Social Welfare

Download PDF  (Page 75)

Law

Download PDF  (Page 76-77)

Management

Download PDF  (Page 77-79)

Mathematics

Download PDF (Page 79-81)

Mechanical Engineering

Download PDF  (Page 81)

Philosophy

Download PDF  (Page 82)

Physics

Download PDF  (Page 82-83)

Political Science & International Relations

Download PDF  (Page 83-85)

Psychology

Download PDF  (Page 85-86)

Public Administration

Download PDF  (Page 86-87)

Sociology

Download PDF  (Page 88-89)

Statistics

Download PDF  (Page 90-91)

Zoology

Download PDF  (Page 92-93)

Languages

Hindi Language and Literature

Download PDF  (Page 94)

English Language and Literature

Download PDF  (Page 94-95)

Urdu Language and Literature

Download PDF (Page 95)

Bengali Language and Literature

Download PDF  (Page 95-96)

Sanskrit Language and Literature

Download PDF (Page 96-97)

Persian Language and Literature

Download PDF  (Page 97)

Arabic Language and Literature

Download PDF  (Page 98)

Pali Language and Literature

Download PDF  (Page 99)

Maithili Language and Literature

Download PDF  (Page 100)

BPSC 69th Interview 2023 (120 Marks)

The BPSC 69th interview will be held for a total of 120 marks. Only those candidates who qualify in the mains exam shall be called for the interview round. The commission will draft the final merit list based on the marks secured by the candidate in the mains exam and interview round.

FAQ

Q1. What is the syllabus for the BPSC 69th CCE exam 2023?

BPSC syllabus consists of subjects like the History of India, Cultural Heritage, Geography, Indian Polity, Ethics, Public Administration, Economics, Science, and Current Affairs

Q2: What is the BPSC 69th CCE prelims exam pattern 2023?

BPSC 69th CCE prelims exam 2023 will have 150 questions each from General Studies. Candidates will be required to complete the exam within two hours.

Q3: Will there be any negative marking in the BPSC 69th CCE exam 2023?

A negative marking equal to 0.25 marks shall be applicable for the answers marked incorrectly.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.

Take Free Online Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next