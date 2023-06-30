BPSC 69th Syllabus 2023 (Download PDF): Check Prelims & Mains Exam Pattern

69th BPSC Syllabus 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission is going to hold the BPSC 2023 prelims exam on September 30, 2023, for a total of 346 vacancies in different departments for various posts such as Assistant Director, Supply Inspector, Rural Development Officer, Block Panchayat Raj Officer, etc. The commission is going to conduct the online registration for the BPSC 60th CCE recruitment from July 15 to August 5, 2023.
The candidates can check out the table below to know the important dates corresponding to the BPSC 69th exam:
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
June 28, 2023
|
BPSC 69th Online Application Opening Date
|
July 15, 2023
|
BPSC 69th Online Application Closing Date
|
August 5, 2023
|
BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card Release
|
September 2023
|
BPSC 69th Prelims Exam Date
|
September 30, 2023
In this article, we have discussed the BPSC 69th CCE syllabus and exam pattern along with the marking scheme, number of questions asked, and subject-wise topics.
BPSC 69th Exam Pattern 2023
As per the 69th BPSC exam pattern, there are going to be three rounds, preliminary, mains exam, and interview round. Candidates have to qualify for all three rounds separately to get an appointment with the Commission in any of the job roles as notified.
BPSC 69th CCE Preliminary Exam Pattern 2023
The first round of the 69th BPSC selection process is a preliminary exam. Let’s look at the BPSC 69th CCE preliminary exam pattern in detail:
|
Subject
|
Maximum Question/Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies
|
150/150
|
120 minutes
|
Total
|
150/150
|
120 minutes
Note:
- The examination is going to be held in offline mode.
- There will be 150 questions from subjects mentioned in the syllabus released by the commission.
- The questions are going to be in multiple choice-based formats.
- One mark shall be applicable for each correct answer.
- A negative marking equal to 0.25 marks shall apply for incorrect answers. If the candidate has marked more than one answer, this deduction shall also be applicable. For those questions that are left blank, there will be no negative marking nor a mark shall be awarded.
BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Syllabus 2023
Candidates can go through the table below to know about the 69th BPSC preliminary syllabus as notified by the commission:
|
Subject
|
BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Syllabus
|
General Studies
|
General Science
Current events of national and international importance.
History of India and salient features of the history of Bihar.
General Geography and geographical division of Bihar and its major river systems.
Indian Polity and Economy
Major changes in the economy of Bihar in the post-independence period.
Indian National Movement and the part played by Bihar in it
Questions on General Mental Ability
BPSC 69th CCE Mains Exam Pattern 2023
BPSC 69th CCE mains examination is going to be held in offline mode. Let’s look at the BPSC 69th CCE mains exam pattern in detail:
|
Subject
|
Maximum Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Hindi
|
100
|
100
|
3 hours
|
General Studies 1
|
300
|
300
|
3 hours
|
General Studies 2
|
300
|
300
|
3 hours
|
Optional Paper
|
300
|
300
|
3 hours
|
Total
|
1000
|
1000
|
12 hours
Note:
- Paper 1, i.e., General Hindi is going to be qualifying in nature and one has to secure 30% marks to qualify for the same. However, the marks obtained in the General Hindi paper shall not be counted in the calculation of overall merit.
- The BPSC 69th mains shall be held for 1000 marks with papers held in the exam separately.
- The questions are going to be in multiple choice-based formats and descriptive-based.
- There shall be negative markings in the BPSC preliminary examination.
BPSC 69th CCE Mains Syllabus 2023
The BPSC 69th mains exam will include questions from 3 sections: General Hindi, General Studies (Paper-1), and General Studies (Paper-2). Apart from these, candidates shall also be asked to opt for an optional subject. Candidates can choose only one optional subject. Opting for an optional subject is compulsory, and no change in the same shall be entertained later.
|
Subject
|
69th BPSC Mains Syllabus
|
General Hindi
|
Essay
Grammar
Sentence structure
Synthesis
|
General Studies 1
|
Modern history of India and Indian culture
Current events of national and international importance.
Statistical analysis, graphs, and diagrams.
|
General Studies 2
|
Indian polity
Indian economy and geography of India
The role and impact of science and technology in the development of India.
BPSC 69th Mains Syllabus: Optional Subjects Download PDF
Candidates can download the mains exam optional subjects syllabus from the links given below:
|
Optional Subjects
|
Agriculture
|
Download PDF (Page 57-58)
|
Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science
|
Download PDF (Page 58-60)
|
Anthropology
|
Download PDF (Page 60-62)
|
Botany
|
Download PDF (Page 62-63)
|
Chemistry
|
Download PDF (Page 63-64)
|
Civil Engineering
|
Download PDF (Page 64-67)
|
Commerce and Accountancy
|
Download PDF (Page 67-69)
|
Economics
|
Download PDF (Page 69-69)
|
Electrical Engineering
|
Download PDF (Page 69-70)
|
Geography
|
Download PDF (Page 70-71)
|
Geology
|
Download PDF (Page 71-72)
|
History
|
Download PDF (Page 72-74)
|
Labour and Social Welfare
|
Download PDF (Page 75)
|
Law
|
Download PDF (Page 76-77)
|
Management
|
Download PDF (Page 77-79)
|
Mathematics
|
Download PDF (Page 79-81)
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Download PDF (Page 81)
|
Philosophy
|
Download PDF (Page 82)
|
Physics
|
Download PDF (Page 82-83)
|
Political Science & International Relations
|
Download PDF (Page 83-85)
|
Psychology
|
Download PDF (Page 85-86)
|
Public Administration
|
Download PDF (Page 86-87)
|
Sociology
|
Download PDF (Page 88-89)
|
Statistics
|
Download PDF (Page 90-91)
|
Zoology
|
Download PDF (Page 92-93)
|
Languages
|
Hindi Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 94)
|
English Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 94-95)
|
Urdu Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 95)
|
Bengali Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 95-96)
|
Sanskrit Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 96-97)
|
Persian Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 97)
|
Arabic Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 98)
|
Pali Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 99)
|
Maithili Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 100)
BPSC 69th Interview 2023 (120 Marks)
The BPSC 69th interview will be held for a total of 120 marks. Only those candidates who qualify in the mains exam shall be called for the interview round. The commission will draft the final merit list based on the marks secured by the candidate in the mains exam and interview round.