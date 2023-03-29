68th BPSC Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Bihar Public Service Commission conducts the BPSC Combined Competitive Examination for selection of candidates for different gazetted posts in the government offices and ministries of Bihar state. The 68th BPSC salary will be paid in the grade pay of Rs 4600 or Rs 5400.

68th BPSC Salary 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC 68th notification for the appointment of eligible candidates to fill up 324 posts for administrative officers in the state of Bihar. Recently, the BPSC 68th CCE Prelims exam was conducted on 12th February 2023. In addition to this,  the commission has increased the vacancies from 281 to 324 vacancies by adding 43 vacancies to the Disaster Management department. The BPSC 68th selection process comprises three stages i.e Preliminary, Mains, and Interview rounds. The BPSC 68th CCE 2023 Mains exam is scheduled to be held on 12th May 2023.

In this article, we will discuss the 68th BPSC Recruitment salary structure, allowances, in-hand salary, perks & allowances, job profile, and career growth.

68th BPSC Recruitment Calendar 2023

Check the important dates for the BPSC 68th Recruitment process below;

Notification Release Date

18th November 2022

Application Dates

25th November-30th December, 2022

68th BPSC Prelims Exam Date

12th February 2023

BPSC 68th Mains Exam Date

12th May 2023

68th BPSC Recruitment Vacancy 2023

Recently, the commission has increased the vacancies from 281 to 324 vacancies by adding 43 vacancies to the Disaster Management department. Check the post-wise 68th BPSC revised vacancies below:

Post Name

68th BPSC Revised Vacancy

Deputy Superintendent of Police

08

District Coordinator

01

District Fire Officer

19

Jail Superintendent

02

State Tax Assistant Commissioner

07

Junior Election Officer

08

Under Registrar-Joint Under Register

20

Labor Superintendent

01

Planning/ District Planning Officer

03

Probation Officer

01

Assistant Registrar Cooperation Committees

04

Assistant Director

05

Directorate of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities

02

Bihar Education Service

04

Labor Enforcement Officer

35

Additional District Transport Officer

01

Rural Development Officer

07

Block Panchayat Raj Officer

40

Revenue Officer and equivalent

39

Supply Inspector

14

Block Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Officer

60

Assistant Disaster Management Officer

43

Total

324

68th BPSC Syllabus 2023: Download Prelims & Mains Subject-wise Topics and Latest Exam Pattern

68th BPSC Salary Structure 2023

The BPSC 68th salary structure comprises basic pay, allowances, and deduction as per the level and grade pay of the post. The BPSC salary per month is expected to be around Rs.2,00,000 for a Secretary post whereas the BPSC SDM salary is expected to range between Rs 61,500-Rs 72,000.

Post name

68th BPSC Pay Level

Grade Pay

Deputy Collector

9

5400

Deputy Superintendent of Police

9

5400

District Commandant

9

5400

Bihar Education Service

9

5400

Assistant Commissioner of State-Taxes

9

5400

Electoral Officer

9

5400

Planning Officer / District Planning Officer (Gazetted)

9

5400

Junior Registrar

9

5400

Food and Supply Inspector

7

4600

Labour enforcement officer (Non-gazetted)

7

4600

Revenue Officer

7

4600

Block Panchayat Raj Officer (Bihar Panchayat Service)

7

4600

Assistant Disaster Management Officer

8

-

68th BPSC Salary 2023: Perks & Allowances

Along with the lucrative 68th BPSC Salary, the selected candidates will receive various perks and allowances as a part of their annual package. The list of various 68th BPSC allowances and benefits are listed below:

  • Dearness Allowance
  • House Rent Allowance
  • Travel Allowance
  • Subsidized Bills (water, electricity, gas, and phone connections).
  • Trips
  • Job security
  • Post-retirement benefits and Pensions.

68th BPSC Job Profile 2023

Along with the BPSC 68th salary, the candidates are required to perform all the roles and responsibilities assigned by higher officials. The job profile of BPSC officers will be as follow:

  • The highest job level of BPSC is DSP is the highest post of BPSC and they are responsible for performing an investigation of crime, preventing crime, and enforcing local laws
  • They are required to adhere to the laws, discipline, and order.
  • The job responsibility of the Deputy Collector is to take care of law and order in their respective jurisdiction.
  • The job profile of Revenue Officers includes the collection of taxes and submitting reports for the Government.
  • The BPSC Officers need to execute the social welfare programs in society and maintain peace, law, and order in their jurisdictions.

68th BPSC Promotion and Career Growth

The candidates selected for BPSC PCS Officer are expected to understand and solve the socio-economic issues of the people. They also get the chance to participate in the promotions exam based on their work performance, seniority, and experience. The 68th BPSC promotion hierarchy will be as follow:

  • Assistant Tax Commissioner
  • City Executive Officer
  • Block Panchayat Officer
  • District Audit Officer
  • Assistant Director Social Security
  • Bihar Education Service
  • Supply Inspector
  • Rural Development Officer
  • Revenue Officer
  • Election Officer
  • Bihar Administrative Service

FAQ

Q1. What is the salary of BPSC per month?

The BPSC salary per month is expected to be around Rs.2,00,000 for a Secretary post whereas the BPSC SDM salary is expected to range between Rs 61,500-Rs 72,000.

Q2. How many posts are there in the 68th BPSC?

A total of 324 vacancies have been released for BPSC 68th posts. As per the new notice, the commission has increased the vacancies from 281 to 324 vacancies by adding 43 vacancies to the Disaster Management department.

Q3. What is the grade pay for the 68th BPSC post?

The grade pay for Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Commandant, Bihar Education Service, Assistant Commissioner of State-Taxes, Electoral Officer, etc will be Rs 5400. The grade pay for Food and Supply Inspector, Labour enforcement officer (Non-gazetted), Revenue Officer, and Block Panchayat Raj Officer (Bihar Panchayat Service) will be Rs 4600.

Q4. Is allowances offered for BPSC 68th post?

Yes. Apart from the 68th BPSC salary structure, the selected candidates receive Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Travel Allowance, and other allowances.

Q5. What is the highest post in BPSC?

SDM and DSP post are the highest rank in the Police department offered by the Bihar Public Service Commission.

