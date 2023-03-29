68th BPSC Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

68th BPSC Salary 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC 68th notification for the appointment of eligible candidates to fill up 324 posts for administrative officers in the state of Bihar. Recently, the BPSC 68th CCE Prelims exam was conducted on 12th February 2023. In addition to this, the commission has increased the vacancies from 281 to 324 vacancies by adding 43 vacancies to the Disaster Management department. The BPSC 68th selection process comprises three stages i.e Preliminary, Mains, and Interview rounds. The BPSC 68th CCE 2023 Mains exam is scheduled to be held on 12th May 2023.
In this article, we will discuss the 68th BPSC Recruitment salary structure, allowances, in-hand salary, perks & allowances, job profile, and career growth.
68th BPSC Recruitment Calendar 2023
Check the important dates for the BPSC 68th Recruitment process below;
|
Notification Release Date
|
18th November 2022
|
Application Dates
|
25th November-30th December, 2022
|
68th BPSC Prelims Exam Date
|
12th February 2023
|
BPSC 68th Mains Exam Date
|
12th May 2023
68th BPSC Recruitment Vacancy 2023
Recently, the commission has increased the vacancies from 281 to 324 vacancies by adding 43 vacancies to the Disaster Management department. Check the post-wise 68th BPSC revised vacancies below:
|
Post Name
|
68th BPSC Revised Vacancy
|
Deputy Superintendent of Police
|
08
|
District Coordinator
|
01
|
District Fire Officer
|
19
|
Jail Superintendent
|
02
|
State Tax Assistant Commissioner
|
07
|
Junior Election Officer
|
08
|
Under Registrar-Joint Under Register
|
20
|
Labor Superintendent
|
01
|
Planning/ District Planning Officer
|
03
|
Probation Officer
|
01
|
Assistant Registrar Cooperation Committees
|
04
|
Assistant Director
|
05
|
Directorate of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities
|
02
|
Bihar Education Service
|
04
|
Labor Enforcement Officer
|
35
|
Additional District Transport Officer
|
01
|
Rural Development Officer
|
07
|
Block Panchayat Raj Officer
|
40
|
Revenue Officer and equivalent
|
39
|
Supply Inspector
|
14
|
Block Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Officer
|
60
|
Assistant Disaster Management Officer
|
43
|
Total
|
324
68th BPSC Salary Structure 2023
The BPSC 68th salary structure comprises basic pay, allowances, and deduction as per the level and grade pay of the post. The BPSC salary per month is expected to be around Rs.2,00,000 for a Secretary post whereas the BPSC SDM salary is expected to range between Rs 61,500-Rs 72,000.
|
Post name
|
68th BPSC Pay Level
|
Grade Pay
|
Deputy Collector
|
9
|
5400
|
Deputy Superintendent of Police
|
9
|
5400
|
District Commandant
|
9
|
5400
|
Bihar Education Service
|
9
|
5400
|
Assistant Commissioner of State-Taxes
|
9
|
5400
|
Electoral Officer
|
9
|
5400
|
Planning Officer / District Planning Officer (Gazetted)
|
9
|
5400
|
Junior Registrar
|
9
|
5400
|
Food and Supply Inspector
|
7
|
4600
|
Labour enforcement officer (Non-gazetted)
|
7
|
4600
|
Revenue Officer
|
7
|
4600
|
Block Panchayat Raj Officer (Bihar Panchayat Service)
|
7
|
4600
|
Assistant Disaster Management Officer
|
8
|
-
68th BPSC Salary 2023: Perks & Allowances
Along with the lucrative 68th BPSC Salary, the selected candidates will receive various perks and allowances as a part of their annual package. The list of various 68th BPSC allowances and benefits are listed below:
- Dearness Allowance
- House Rent Allowance
- Travel Allowance
- Subsidized Bills (water, electricity, gas, and phone connections).
- Trips
- Job security
- Post-retirement benefits and Pensions.
68th BPSC Job Profile 2023
Along with the BPSC 68th salary, the candidates are required to perform all the roles and responsibilities assigned by higher officials. The job profile of BPSC officers will be as follow:
- The highest job level of BPSC is DSP is the highest post of BPSC and they are responsible for performing an investigation of crime, preventing crime, and enforcing local laws
- They are required to adhere to the laws, discipline, and order.
- The job responsibility of the Deputy Collector is to take care of law and order in their respective jurisdiction.
- The job profile of Revenue Officers includes the collection of taxes and submitting reports for the Government.
- The BPSC Officers need to execute the social welfare programs in society and maintain peace, law, and order in their jurisdictions.
68th BPSC Promotion and Career Growth
The candidates selected for BPSC PCS Officer are expected to understand and solve the socio-economic issues of the people. They also get the chance to participate in the promotions exam based on their work performance, seniority, and experience. The 68th BPSC promotion hierarchy will be as follow:
- Assistant Tax Commissioner
- City Executive Officer
- Block Panchayat Officer
- District Audit Officer
- Assistant Director Social Security
- Bihar Education Service
- Supply Inspector
- Rural Development Officer
- Revenue Officer
- Election Officer
- Bihar Administrative Service