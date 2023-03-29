68th BPSC Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

Bihar Public Service Commission conducts the BPSC Combined Competitive Examination for selection of candidates for different gazetted posts in the government offices and ministries of Bihar state. The 68th BPSC salary will be paid in the grade pay of Rs 4600 or Rs 5400.

68th BPSC Salary 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC 68th notification for the appointment of eligible candidates to fill up 324 posts for administrative officers in the state of Bihar. Recently, the BPSC 68th CCE Prelims exam was conducted on 12th February 2023. In addition to this, the commission has increased the vacancies from 281 to 324 vacancies by adding 43 vacancies to the Disaster Management department. The BPSC 68th selection process comprises three stages i.e Preliminary, Mains, and Interview rounds. The BPSC 68th CCE 2023 Mains exam is scheduled to be held on 12th May 2023.

In this article, we will discuss the 68th BPSC Recruitment salary structure, allowances, in-hand salary, perks & allowances, job profile, and career growth.

68th BPSC Recruitment Calendar 2023

Check the important dates for the BPSC 68th Recruitment process below;

Notification Release Date 18th November 2022 Application Dates 25th November-30th December, 2022 68th BPSC Prelims Exam Date 12th February 2023 BPSC 68th Mains Exam Date 12th May 2023

68th BPSC Recruitment Vacancy 2023

Recently, the commission has increased the vacancies from 281 to 324 vacancies by adding 43 vacancies to the Disaster Management department. Check the post-wise 68th BPSC revised vacancies below:

Post Name 68th BPSC Revised Vacancy Deputy Superintendent of Police 08 District Coordinator 01 District Fire Officer 19 Jail Superintendent 02 State Tax Assistant Commissioner 07 Junior Election Officer 08 Under Registrar-Joint Under Register 20 Labor Superintendent 01 Planning/ District Planning Officer 03 Probation Officer 01 Assistant Registrar Cooperation Committees 04 Assistant Director 05 Directorate of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities 02 Bihar Education Service 04 Labor Enforcement Officer 35 Additional District Transport Officer 01 Rural Development Officer 07 Block Panchayat Raj Officer 40 Revenue Officer and equivalent 39 Supply Inspector 14 Block Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Officer 60 Assistant Disaster Management Officer 43 Total 324

68th BPSC Salary Structure 2023

The BPSC 68th salary structure comprises basic pay, allowances, and deduction as per the level and grade pay of the post. The BPSC salary per month is expected to be around Rs.2,00,000 for a Secretary post whereas the BPSC SDM salary is expected to range between Rs 61,500-Rs 72,000.

Post name 68th BPSC Pay Level Grade Pay Deputy Collector 9 5400 Deputy Superintendent of Police 9 5400 District Commandant 9 5400 Bihar Education Service 9 5400 Assistant Commissioner of State-Taxes 9 5400 Electoral Officer 9 5400 Planning Officer / District Planning Officer (Gazetted) 9 5400 Junior Registrar 9 5400 Food and Supply Inspector 7 4600 Labour enforcement officer (Non-gazetted) 7 4600 Revenue Officer 7 4600 Block Panchayat Raj Officer (Bihar Panchayat Service) 7 4600 Assistant Disaster Management Officer 8 -

68th BPSC Salary 2023: Perks & Allowances

Along with the lucrative 68th BPSC Salary, the selected candidates will receive various perks and allowances as a part of their annual package. The list of various 68th BPSC allowances and benefits are listed below:

Dearness Allowance

House Rent Allowance

Travel Allowance

Subsidized Bills (water, electricity, gas, and phone connections).

Trips

Job security

Post-retirement benefits and Pensions.

68th BPSC Job Profile 2023

Along with the BPSC 68th salary, the candidates are required to perform all the roles and responsibilities assigned by higher officials. The job profile of BPSC officers will be as follow:

The highest job level of BPSC is DSP is the highest post of BPSC and they are responsible for performing an investigation of crime, preventing crime, and enforcing local laws

They are required to adhere to the laws, discipline, and order.

The job responsibility of the Deputy Collector is to take care of law and order in their respective jurisdiction.

The job profile of Revenue Officers includes the collection of taxes and submitting reports for the Government.

The BPSC Officers need to execute the social welfare programs in society and maintain peace, law, and order in their jurisdictions.

68th BPSC Promotion and Career Growth

The candidates selected for BPSC PCS Officer are expected to understand and solve the socio-economic issues of the people. They also get the chance to participate in the promotions exam based on their work performance, seniority, and experience. The 68th BPSC promotion hierarchy will be as follow: