BPSC 69th Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Attempts

BPSC 69th CCE Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission will start online registration for the BPSC 69th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) on July 15, 2023. The Commission released the BPSC 69th CCE notification on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The commission will conduct the BPSC 69th prelims exam on September 30, 2023. Let’s look at the important dates BPSC 69th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE):

Events

Important Dates

BPSC 69th Notification

June 28, 2023

BPSC 69th Online Application Opening Date

July 15, 2023

BPSC 69th Online Application Closing Date

August 5, 2023

BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card Release

September 2023

BPSC 69th Prelims Exam Date

September 30, 2023

Candidates must check the BPSC 69th CCE eligibility criteria before applying for the examination. So, we have shared the age limit, upper age limit relaxation, educational qualifications, domicile, physical standards, and the number of attempts for BPSC 69th CCE 2023.

BPSC 69th CCE Eligibility Criteria 2023

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the eligibility criteria for selecting candidates through the 69th Combined Competitive Exam. Only those candidates fulfilling the required eligibility criteria will be to apply for the BPSC 69th CCE 2023 exam. BPSC will be recruiting eligible candidates to fill 346 vacancies this year:

BPSC 69th CCE Age Limit 2023

Let’s look at the age limit for BPSC 69th CCE 2023 exam:

Age Limit

Years

Minimum Age

20, 21, and 22 years (for different posts)

Maximum Age

37 years

The upper age limit for all the categories is discussed below:

Category

Upper Age Limit

General Category – Male

37 years

General Category – Female

40 years

BC/OBC (Male, Female)

40 years

SC/ST (Male, Female)

42 years

Let’s look at the table to know the minimum age for the different posts applicable under the BPSC examination. 

Post/Service Name

Minimum Age

Deputy Superintendent of Police

20 years

District Commander

20 years

State Transport Officer

21 years

Rural Development Officer

21 years

Block SC/ST Welfare Officer

21 years

Labor Enforcement Officer

21 years

Officer, Urban Development & Housing Department

21 years

Probation Officer

21 years

Supply Inspector

21 years

Bihar Administrative Officer

22 years

Prison & Correctional Services Inspector

22 years

State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Commerce (Tax Department Under Election Officer)

22 years

Department Under Election Officer (Election Department Planning Officer)

22 years

Planning Officer/District Planning Officer (Gazetted), Labor Resources Department

22 years

Officer, Sugarcane Industries Department

22 years

NOTE:

In the case of government employees serving continuously for at least three years, the upper age relaxation limit is 5 years. The upper age relaxation is upto 10 years for Persons with Disability (PwD). Govt. candidates in the Ex-servicemen category who are not above 53 years of age will be eligible for age relaxation upto 3 years along with the number of years in service.

BPSC 69th CCE Educational Qualification 2023

The candidate should have passed Graduation in any subject with passing marks in any subject from a recognized board. 

BPSC 69th CCE Physical Standards for Bihar Police Cadre

Candidates who are eligible to crack the examination in the Bihar Police Cadre will be asked to fulfill the physical standards as furnished in the table below. 

Category

Height

Chest (without expansion) applicable for male candidates only

General (Male)

5 feet 5 inches

32 inches

General (Female)

5 feet 2 inches

NA

SC/ST (Male and Female)

5 feet 3 inches

31 inches 

BPSC 69th CCE Maximum Attempts

The Commission has not put a cap on the number of attempts as long as candidates do not exceed the maximum age limit. However, in the case of government employees who have been in service for continuously three years, the number of attempts is limited to 3 times.

FAQ

Q1: What is the BPSC 69th CCE age limit?

The minimum age limit is 20, 21, and 22 years (for different posts) and maximum is 37 years for general category.

Q2: What is the educational qualification required for the BPSC 69th CCE 2023?

The candidate should have passed Graduation in any subject with passing marks in any subject from a recognized board. 

Q3: What is the maximum number of attempts in BPSC 69th CCE 2023?

The Commission has not put a cap on the number of attempts as long as candidates do not exceed the maximum age limit.

