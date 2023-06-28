BPSC 69th Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Attempts

BPSC 69th Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check the BPSC 69 th CCE eligibility criteria 2023 including the age limit, post-wise educational qualification, and maximum number of attempts.

BPSC 69th CCE Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission will start online registration for the BPSC 69th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) on July 15, 2023. The Commission released the BPSC 69th CCE notification on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The commission will conduct the BPSC 69th prelims exam on September 30, 2023. Let’s look at the important dates BPSC 69th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE):

Events Important Dates BPSC 69th Notification June 28, 2023 BPSC 69th Online Application Opening Date July 15, 2023 BPSC 69th Online Application Closing Date August 5, 2023 BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card Release September 2023 BPSC 69th Prelims Exam Date September 30, 2023

Candidates must check the BPSC 69th CCE eligibility criteria before applying for the examination. So, we have shared the age limit, upper age limit relaxation, educational qualifications, domicile, physical standards, and the number of attempts for BPSC 69th CCE 2023.

BPSC 69th CCE Eligibility Criteria 2023

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the eligibility criteria for selecting candidates through the 69th Combined Competitive Exam. Only those candidates fulfilling the required eligibility criteria will be to apply for the BPSC 69th CCE 2023 exam. BPSC will be recruiting eligible candidates to fill 346 vacancies this year:

Check BPSC 69th Salary Details

BPSC 69th CCE Age Limit 2023

Let’s look at the age limit for BPSC 69th CCE 2023 exam:

Age Limit Years Minimum Age 20, 21, and 22 years (for different posts) Maximum Age 37 years

The upper age limit for all the categories is discussed below:

Category Upper Age Limit General Category – Male 37 years General Category – Female 40 years BC/OBC (Male, Female) 40 years SC/ST (Male, Female) 42 years

Let’s look at the table to know the minimum age for the different posts applicable under the BPSC examination.

Post/Service Name Minimum Age Deputy Superintendent of Police 20 years District Commander 20 years State Transport Officer 21 years Rural Development Officer 21 years Block SC/ST Welfare Officer 21 years Labor Enforcement Officer 21 years Officer, Urban Development & Housing Department 21 years Probation Officer 21 years Supply Inspector 21 years Bihar Administrative Officer 22 years Prison & Correctional Services Inspector 22 years State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Commerce (Tax Department Under Election Officer) 22 years Department Under Election Officer (Election Department Planning Officer) 22 years Planning Officer/District Planning Officer (Gazetted), Labor Resources Department 22 years Officer, Sugarcane Industries Department 22 years

NOTE:

In the case of government employees serving continuously for at least three years, the upper age relaxation limit is 5 years. The upper age relaxation is upto 10 years for Persons with Disability (PwD). Govt. candidates in the Ex-servicemen category who are not above 53 years of age will be eligible for age relaxation upto 3 years along with the number of years in service.

BPSC 69th CCE Educational Qualification 2023

The candidate should have passed Graduation in any subject with passing marks in any subject from a recognized board.

BPSC 69th CCE Physical Standards for Bihar Police Cadre

Candidates who are eligible to crack the examination in the Bihar Police Cadre will be asked to fulfill the physical standards as furnished in the table below.

Category Height Chest (without expansion) applicable for male candidates only General (Male) 5 feet 5 inches 32 inches General (Female) 5 feet 2 inches NA SC/ST (Male and Female) 5 feet 3 inches 31 inches

BPSC 69th CCE Maximum Attempts

The Commission has not put a cap on the number of attempts as long as candidates do not exceed the maximum age limit. However, in the case of government employees who have been in service for continuously three years, the number of attempts is limited to 3 times.