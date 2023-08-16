BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for the BPSSC Bihar Police SI Recruitment Exam 2023 on August 16, 2023. Candidates can download their hall ticket using their registration ID and password. Here's the direct link to download BPSSC SI Hall Ticket.

Get all the details of Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2023 here.

BPSSC Police SI Admit Card 2023: Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit cards for candidates registered for the mains examination of Sub Inspector Prohibition & Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer. Candidates who have applied for the posts can download their admit cards from the official website- bpssc.bih.nic.in. The exam will be held on September 03, 2023.

To download the BPSSC SI Admit Card, aspirants will be required to enter their registration number and date of birth. Scroll through the article to find the direct link and learn the steps to download the Bihar Police SI Admit Card.

BPSSC Police SI Admit Card 2023

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card has been released on August 16, 2023 for the mains examination which is slated to be held on September 03. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 64 vacancies. Eligible candidates are advised to download their hall ticket because, without it, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Bihar Police SI Admit Card Link

The officials have activated the Bihar Police SI Admit Card download link on its official website. Successfully registered candidates can either download the hall ticket from the official website or click on the direct link provided below.

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2023 Direct Link

How to Download BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card

Visit the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Download Admit Card of Mains Written Examination for the post of Sub Inspectors Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept. and Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer’ link

Enter your login credentials and submit

Your Bihar Police SI admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take its printout

Document Required Along With Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2023

Along with the admit card, aspirants must carry the following list of documents on the examination day for verification. These documents are:

Valid Photo Identity proof (Passport, PAN Card, Driving Licence, Voter’s ID Card, Aadhar Card)

Passport size photographs

Printed copy of Bihar Police Admit Card

This recruitment drive aims to fill 64 vacancies for the post of Sub Inspector and Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer. Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs. 42,456 - 46,276. The selection process includes 4 stages - Prelims, Mains, PET/PST (physical efficiency test/ physical standard test), and medical examination.