BRO Cook and Vehicle Mechanic Exam Date 2020 Released @bro.gov.in, Admit Card Sent by Post

BRO Cook and Driver Exam Date 2020: Border Roads Organizations (BRO), Ministry of Defence has released the exam date for the post of Multi Skilled Worker (Cook) and Driver. As per the BSF Notice, “that written exam for the posts of Cook and Vehicle Mechanic posts against Advertisement No. 01/2019 is being planned to be conducted on 01 November 2020 at 1200 Hrs to 1500 Hrs (12 PM to 3 PM) to re-commence the recruitment process for these posts (For all the caste categories)”.

The candidates can appear for the BSF Exam 2019-20 on scheduled date and time. The admit cards of the exams have been sent by registered post at the postal address of the candidates, mentioned in the application form. The candidates must contact their local post office for the admit cards.

BSF is conducting the exam at following centres across the country,in view of the unprecedented COVID situation:

GREF Centre (Name of the Centre) - GREF Centre (Conducting Agency)

Bikaner - HQ CE (P) Chetak

Jodhpur HQ CE (P) Chetak

Rishikesh HQ CE (P) Shivalik

Pathankot HQ CE (P) Sampark

Siliguri HQ CE (P) Swastik

Chandigarh Under Arrangements of HQ ADG (NW)

Guwahati Under Arrangements of HQ ADG (East)

If any candidate wants change of examination centre, in case, he should apply to GREF Centre before 25 October 2020 and send application at 020-27171231 (FAX) or through E-mail : bro-cen@nic.in and should positively intimate his mobile and E-mail address. No application for change of examination centre will be accepted after 25 October 2020.

The exam will have questions on General Knowledge,General English/General Hindi,General Arithmetic,Analytical and Quantitative Skills and those subjects covered as part of minimum educational/technical qualification for the post. The question paper will be bilingual i.e.English and Hindi and the duration of the exam may vary from 1 hour to 3 hours.

The candidates should follow all the instructions given for COVID - 19 prevention such as wearing of masks, hand gloves, carrying hand sanitizer, maintaining social distancing etc.

Border Roads Organizations had invited application for the 778 Vacancies for Multi Skilled Worker, Driver, Operator & Other in the month of July 2019.

