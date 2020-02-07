BRO PET Date 2020 Released @bro.gov.in, Download List of Candidates for BRO MSW Cook PET

BRO Cook PET Date 2020: Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has released the dates of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Practical Test and list of candidates for whom admit card issued for appearing PET and Physical Test for Phase - I and Phase - II for the post of Multi Skilled Worker (Cook). Candidates can check the list of the candidates and PET Dates on official website of BRO www.bro.gov.in.

As per the official notice, BRO PET Phase 1 will be held on 02 March 2020 at GREF Centre, Dighi Camp, Pune – 411015 and BRO PET Phase 2 is scheduled on 11 March 2020 at GREF Centre, Dighi Camp, Pune – 411015. Candidates should carry their 10th marks sheet indicating subject wise marks at the centre. Otherwise, his candidature will be cancelled.

A total of 806 candidates will appear in BRO PET 2020. BRO PET Date PDF is also given below. Candidates can check list of candidates for Phase-I & Phase-II for UR category through the link.

BRO PET Phase 1 Date Notification PDF



BRO PET Phase 2 Date Notification PDF

They are required to run for 1 mile. The maximum time to qualify PET is 10 mins. In practical test, candidates will be asked for Chopping/Cutting of vegetable, Identification of spices, Cleaning of utencils etc.

The cut-off marks are 75%.

The candidates will receive their BRO PET Call letters by ordinary post and the same can also be seen on BRO web site www.bro.gov.in

First, Candidates will undergo Physical Efficiency Test and candidates those who will clear PET shall be called practical/written test. Candidates who qualify in Practical / Trade test will be called for Written Test followed by medical examination.

BRO had invited applications to fill 778 Vacancies for Multi Skilled Worker (Cook), Driver Mechanical Transport (Ordinary Grade), Electrician & Vehicle Mechanic. Out of total, 197 vacancies are for MSW, 388 for Driver, 101 for Electrician and 92 for Vehicle Mechanic