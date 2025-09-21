JEE Main 2026 Official Website: Direct Login and Registration Link by NTA

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to open the registration window for JEE Main 2026 soon. Every year, lakhs of engineering aspirants appear for this highly competitive exam, and the first step toward it is knowing the official website where registration, login, and exam updates are provided. Students are strongly advised not to rely on third-party websites, as all official announcements, exam schedules, and application forms will be published only on the JEE Main 2026 official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. With the registration dates approaching, candidates must be prepared with the correct documents and a clear understanding of the official website where the application process will take place. Below, we provide a detailed guide on the direct login and registration link by NTA along with the step-by-step registration process for JEE Main 2026.

JEE Main 2026 Official Website by NTA The official website for JEE Main 2026 is jeemain.nta.nic.in. All important details, including the application form, information bulletin, exam dates, admit card, answer keys, and results, will be uploaded here by NTA. Students must regularly check this portal to avoid missing critical updates. Direct login link: Available only on the official site (requires Application Number and Password/Date of Birth).

Registration link: Will be activated once NTA releases the application form. Alert for students – Do not fall for fake links or unofficial portals. Always cross-verify the website URL before entering personal details. JEE Main 2026 Registration Dates NTA will release the official JEE Main 2026 registration dates in its notification. Typically, JEE Main is conducted in two sessions – January and April.

Registration expected in first week of November 2025 Session 2 (April 2026): Registration expected in first week of February 2026 Exact dates will be updated on the official website once the notification is published. Previous Years’ JEE Main Registration Dates To help students get an idea of the registration timeline, here’s a look at the JEE Main registration dates from the past three years. This comparison will make it easier to predict the expected schedule for 2026. Year of Exam Session 1 Registration Dates Session 2 Registration Dates JEE Main 2025 October 28 – November 22, 2024 February 1 – February 25, 2025 JEE Main 2024 November 1 – December 4, 2023 February 2 – March 2, 2024 JEE Main 2023 December 15, 2022 – January 12, 2023 February 15 – March 12, 2023

By looking at the past trend, students can expect JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration to begin in the first week of November 2025, followed by Session 2 in February 2026. JEE Main 2026 Registration Process: Step-by-Step Guide To apply for JEE Main 2026, candidates must complete the registration process carefully. Here’s a simple step-wise guide: Step 1: Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in Step 2: Click on “New Registration” link for JEE Main 2026. Step 3: Read the Information Bulletin carefully before proceeding. Step 4: Register using basic details – Name, Date of Birth, Email ID, Mobile Number. Step 5: Generate Application Number & Password – note them safely for future login. Step 6: Fill the Application Form – personal details, academic details, exam city preferences. Step 7: Upload scanned documents – Photograph, Signature, Category Certificate (if applicable).

Step 8: Pay Application Fee online – via Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI. Step 9: Download Confirmation Page – keep a hard copy for reference. Important Tip: Use a valid mobile number and email ID, as all communications from NTA will be sent here. JEE Main 2026 Eligibility Criteria Before filling out the form, candidates must check if they are eligible: Age Limit: No specific age limit. Candidates who passed Class 12 in 2024, 2025, or appearing in 2026 are eligible.

For more details check JEE Main Eligibility Criteria 2026: Age Limit, Marks Required, Number of Attempts, and More JEE Main 2026 Exam Pattern JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam has two main papers: 1. Paper 1 – B.E./B.Tech Subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics

