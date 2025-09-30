Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 (ODI): Teams, Complete Schedule, Match Dates and Venue

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is here. This is the world's most prestigious 50-over women's cricket tournament. Eight top teams from around the world are participating in this event. Co-hosts India are a primary focus, aiming to lift their maiden World Cup trophy on home soil. The Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will face a strong challenge from top cricketing nations. The action runs from late September to early November. We'll look at the full list of participating teams, the complete match schedule, key dates, and the various venues hosting the games across India and Sri Lanka.
The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place from 30 September to 2 November 2025, and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Matches will be played across five venues: the DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), Barsapara Cricket Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium (Visakhapatnam), and the R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo) in Sri Lanka.
The schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Match Details
|Venue
|Local Time
|Sep 30, Tue
|India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st Match
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|03:00 PM
|Oct 01, Wed
|Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd Match
|Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
|03:00 PM
|Oct 02, Thu
|Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women, 3rd Match
|R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|03:00 PM
|Oct 03, Fri
|England Women vs South Africa Women, 4th Match
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|03:00 PM
|Oct 04, Sat
|Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women, 5th Match
|R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|03:00 PM
|Oct 05, Sun
|India Women vs Pakistan Women, 6th Match
|R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|03:00 PM
|Oct 06, Mon
|New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women, 7th Match
|Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
|03:00 PM
|Oct 07, Tue
|England Women vs Bangladesh Women, 8th Match
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|03:00 PM
|Oct 08, Wed
|Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, 9th Match
|R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|03:00 PM
|Oct 09, Thu
|India Women vs South Africa Women, 10th Match
|ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|03:00 PM
|Oct 10, Fri
|New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, 11th Match
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|03:00 PM
|Oct 11, Sat
|England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 12th Match
|R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|03:00 PM
|Oct 12, Sun
|India Women vs Australia Women, 13th Match
|ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|03:00 PM
|Oct 13, Mon
|South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women, 14th Match
|ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|03:00 PM
|Oct 14, Tue
|Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women, 15th Match
|R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|03:00 PM
|Oct 15, Wed
|England Women vs Pakistan Women, 16th Match
|R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|03:00 PM
|Oct 16, Thu
|Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, 17th Match
|ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|03:00 PM
|Oct 17, Fri
|Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women, 18th Match
|R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|03:00 PM
|Oct 18, Sat
|New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women, 19th Match
|R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|03:00 PM
|Oct 19, Sun
|India Women vs England Women, 20th Match
|Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
|03:00 PM
|Oct 20, Mon
|Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, 21st Match
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
|03:00 PM
|Oct 21, Tue
|South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women, 22nd Match
|R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|03:00 PM
|Oct 22, Wed
|Australia Women vs England Women, 23rd Match
|Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
|03:00 PM
|Oct 23, Thu
|India Women vs New Zealand Women, 24th Match
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
|03:00 PM
|Oct 24, Fri
|Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women, 25th Match
|R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|03:00 PM
|Oct 25, Sat
|Australia Women vs South Africa Women, 26th Match
|Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
|03:00 PM
|Oct 26, Sun
|England Women vs New Zealand Women, 27th Match
|ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|11:00 AM
|Oct 26, Sun
|India Women vs Bangladesh Women, 28th Match
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
|03:00 PM
|Oct 29, Wed
|TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final
|Colombo or Guwahati *
|03:00 PM
|Oct 30, Thu
|TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi-Final
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
|03:00 PM
|Nov 02, Sun
|TBC vs TBC, Final
|Navi Mumbai or Colombo *
|03:00 PM
- The first semi-final on October 29 will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, if Pakistan qualifies. Otherwise, it will be at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
- The Final on November 2 will be held at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, if Pakistan qualifies. Otherwise, it will be at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Teams
The tournament will feature eight teams competing in a round-robin format, followed by a knockout format. The participating teams and their squads are as follows:
- Team India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.
- Team Australia: Alyssa Healy (captain), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.
- Team England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.
- Team New Zealand: Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu.
- Team South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.
- Team Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya.
- Team Pakistan: Fatima Sana (captain), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.
- Team Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (captain), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter.
Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Complete India Schedule
The schedule for the India Women's team in the group stage of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is as follows:
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|September 30
|Tuesday
|India vs Sri Lanka
|3:00 PM
|Guwahati (Assam Cricket Association Stadium)
|October 5
|Sunday
|India vs Pakistan
|3:00 PM
|Colombo (R. Premadasa Stadium)
|October 9
|Thursday
|India vs South Africa
|3:00 PM
|Visakhapatnam (ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium)
|October 12
|Sunday
|India vs Australia
|3:00 PM
|Visakhapatnam (ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium)
|October 19
|Sunday
|India vs England
|3:00 PM
|Indore (Holkar Stadium)
|October 23
|Thursday
|India vs New Zealand
|3:00 PM
|Navi Mumbai (DY Patil Stadium)
|October 26
|Sunday
|India vs Bangladesh
|3:00 PM
|Navi Mumbai (DY Patil Stadium)
Knockout Matches (Subject to India's Qualification):
- Semi-final 1: October 29 (Wednesday) at 3:00 PM (Venue: Colombo or Guwahati)
- Semi-final 2: October 30 (Thursday) at 3:00 PM (Venue: Navi Mumbai)
- Final: November 2 (Sunday) at 3:00 PM (Venue: Navi Mumbai or Colombo)
Note on Knockout Venues: The venue for Semi-final 1 and the Final depends on whether Pakistan qualifies. The match will be held in Colombo if Pakistan qualifies; otherwise, it will be in Guwahati (Semi-final 1) and Navi Mumbai (Final). The second Semi-final is scheduled for Navi Mumbai.
Where And How To Watch The Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Live Telecast For Free In India?
The Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 can be watched live in India for free via the JioHotstar app and website, and matches will also be telecast on the Star Sports Network on television. JioHotstar is offering free streaming for all matches, making it accessible for fans across India without any subscription cost.
Free Streaming Platforms
- JioHotstar (web and mobile app): All matches will be available for free live streaming. Fans only need to download the JioHotstar app or visit the website, register, and can watch every match live at no extra charge.
- TV Telecast: Star Sports Network will broadcast all fixtures live on various channels (Star Sports 1, etc.), allowing viewers to watch on TV in both Hindi and English commentary.
How To Watch LIVE Streaming of Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Outside India?
|Territory
|Licensee
|Linear Channels
|App
|Australia
|Amazon
|N/A
|Prime Video
|Bangladesh
|TSM
|Nagorik TV, T Sports
|Toffee
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play Caribbean
|India (+linear feed goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives)
|JioStar
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar
|Middle East & North Africa
|E&
|CricLife Max
|StarzON, StarzPlay
|New Zealand
|Sky TV NZ
|Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 3
|Sky Sport Now, Sky Go
|Pakistan
|PTV, Ten Sports
|PTV Sports, Ten Sports
|Myco, Tamasha
|Papua New Guinea
|PNG Digicel
|TVWAN Action
|icc.tv
|Sri Lanka
|Maharaja TV
|TV1
|icc.tv
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SS Cricket
|SuperSport, DSTV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Sports
|USA & Canada
|Willow
|Willow TV(USA & Canada), Willow Xtra(USA only)
|Willow TV, CricBuzz
|Rest of the World
|ICC
|N/A
|icc.tv
