Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 (ODI): Teams, Complete Schedule, Match Dates and Venue

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is here. This is the world's most prestigious 50-over women's cricket tournament. Eight top teams from around the world are participating in this event. Co-hosts India are a primary focus, aiming to lift their maiden World Cup trophy on home soil. The Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will face a strong challenge from top cricketing nations. The action runs from late September to early November. We'll look at the full list of participating teams, the complete match schedule, key dates, and the various venues hosting the games across India and Sri Lanka.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Schedule: Venue, Teams and Start Date

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place from 30 September to 2 November 2025, and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Matches will be played across five venues: the DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), Barsapara Cricket Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium (Visakhapatnam), and the R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo) in Sri Lanka.