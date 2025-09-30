UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 Soon
Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 (ODI): Teams, Complete Schedule, Match Dates and Venue

By Kriti Barua
Sep 30, 2025, 13:40 IST

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 (ODI) runs from September 30 to November 2, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Eight top teams—including Australia, England, India, and New Zealand—will compete in a round-robin and knockout format. Matches will be held across various venues, including Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Navi Mumbai, and Colombo. Key fixtures include the India vs. Pakistan clash on October 5 in Colombo. The tournament culminates with the final on November 2.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is here. This is the world's most prestigious 50-over women's cricket tournament. Eight top teams from around the world are participating in this event. Co-hosts India are a primary focus, aiming to lift their maiden World Cup trophy on home soil. The Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will face a strong challenge from top cricketing nations. The action runs from late September to early November. We'll look at the full list of participating teams, the complete match schedule, key dates, and the various venues hosting the games across India and Sri Lanka.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Schedule: Venue, Teams and Start Date

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place from 30 September to 2 November 2025, and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Matches will be played across five venues: the DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), Barsapara Cricket Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium (Visakhapatnam), and the R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo) in Sri Lanka.

The schedule is as follows:

Date Match Details Venue Local Time
Sep 30, Tue India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st Match Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 03:00 PM
Oct 01, Wed Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd Match Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 03:00 PM
Oct 02, Thu Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women, 3rd Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 03:00 PM
Oct 03, Fri England Women vs South Africa Women, 4th Match Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 03:00 PM
Oct 04, Sat Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women, 5th Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 03:00 PM
Oct 05, Sun India Women vs Pakistan Women, 6th Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 03:00 PM
Oct 06, Mon New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women, 7th Match Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 03:00 PM
Oct 07, Tue England Women vs Bangladesh Women, 8th Match Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 03:00 PM
Oct 08, Wed Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, 9th Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 03:00 PM
Oct 09, Thu India Women vs South Africa Women, 10th Match ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 03:00 PM
Oct 10, Fri New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, 11th Match Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 03:00 PM
Oct 11, Sat England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 12th Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 03:00 PM
Oct 12, Sun India Women vs Australia Women, 13th Match ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 03:00 PM
Oct 13, Mon South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women, 14th Match ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 03:00 PM
Oct 14, Tue Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women, 15th Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 03:00 PM
Oct 15, Wed England Women vs Pakistan Women, 16th Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 03:00 PM
Oct 16, Thu Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, 17th Match ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 03:00 PM
Oct 17, Fri Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women, 18th Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 03:00 PM
Oct 18, Sat New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women, 19th Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 03:00 PM
Oct 19, Sun India Women vs England Women, 20th Match Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 03:00 PM
Oct 20, Mon Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, 21st Match Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 03:00 PM
Oct 21, Tue South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women, 22nd Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 03:00 PM
Oct 22, Wed Australia Women vs England Women, 23rd Match Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 03:00 PM
Oct 23, Thu India Women vs New Zealand Women, 24th Match Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 03:00 PM
Oct 24, Fri Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women, 25th Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 03:00 PM
Oct 25, Sat Australia Women vs South Africa Women, 26th Match Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 03:00 PM
Oct 26, Sun England Women vs New Zealand Women, 27th Match ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 11:00 AM
Oct 26, Sun India Women vs Bangladesh Women, 28th Match Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 03:00 PM
Oct 29, Wed TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final Colombo or Guwahati * 03:00 PM
Oct 30, Thu TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi-Final Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 03:00 PM
Nov 02, Sun TBC vs TBC, Final Navi Mumbai or Colombo * 03:00 PM

  • The first semi-final on October 29 will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, if Pakistan qualifies. Otherwise, it will be at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
  • The Final on November 2 will be held at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, if Pakistan qualifies. Otherwise, it will be at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Teams

The tournament will feature eight teams competing in a round-robin format, followed by a knockout format. The participating teams and their squads are as follows:

  • Team India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.
  • Team Australia: Alyssa Healy (captain), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.
  • Team England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.
  • Team New Zealand: Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu.
  • Team South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.
  • Team Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya.
  • Team Pakistan: Fatima Sana (captain), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.
  • Team Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (captain), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter.

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Complete India Schedule

The schedule for the India Women's team in the group stage of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is as follows:

Date Day Match Time (IST) Venue
September 30 Tuesday India vs Sri Lanka 3:00 PM Guwahati (Assam Cricket Association Stadium)
October 5 Sunday India vs Pakistan 3:00 PM Colombo (R. Premadasa Stadium)
October 9 Thursday India vs South Africa 3:00 PM Visakhapatnam (ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium)
October 12 Sunday India vs Australia 3:00 PM Visakhapatnam (ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium)
October 19 Sunday India vs England 3:00 PM Indore (Holkar Stadium)
October 23 Thursday India vs New Zealand 3:00 PM Navi Mumbai (DY Patil Stadium)
October 26 Sunday India vs Bangladesh 3:00 PM Navi Mumbai (DY Patil Stadium)

Knockout Matches (Subject to India's Qualification):

  • Semi-final 1: October 29 (Wednesday) at 3:00 PM (Venue: Colombo or Guwahati)
  • Semi-final 2: October 30 (Thursday) at 3:00 PM (Venue: Navi Mumbai)
  • Final: November 2 (Sunday) at 3:00 PM (Venue: Navi Mumbai or Colombo)

Note on Knockout Venues: The venue for Semi-final 1 and the Final depends on whether Pakistan qualifies. The match will be held in Colombo if Pakistan qualifies; otherwise, it will be in Guwahati (Semi-final 1) and Navi Mumbai (Final). The second Semi-final is scheduled for Navi Mumbai.

Where And How To Watch The Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Live Telecast For Free In India?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 can be watched live in India for free via the JioHotstar app and website, and matches will also be telecast on the Star Sports Network on television. JioHotstar is offering free streaming for all matches, making it accessible for fans across India without any subscription cost. 

Free Streaming Platforms

  • JioHotstar (web and mobile app): All matches will be available for free live streaming. Fans only need to download the JioHotstar app or visit the website, register, and can watch every match live at no extra charge.
  • TV Telecast: Star Sports Network will broadcast all fixtures live on various channels (Star Sports 1, etc.), allowing viewers to watch on TV in both Hindi and English commentary.

How To Watch LIVE Streaming of Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Outside India?

Territory Licensee Linear Channels App
Australia Amazon N/A Prime Video
Bangladesh TSM Nagorik TV, T Sports Toffee
Caribbean Islands ESPN Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean
India (+linear feed goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives) JioStar Star Sports Network JioHotstar
Middle East & North Africa E& CricLife Max StarzON, StarzPlay
New Zealand Sky TV NZ Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 3 Sky Sport Now, Sky Go
Pakistan PTV, Ten Sports PTV Sports, Ten Sports Myco, Tamasha
Papua New Guinea PNG Digicel TVWAN Action icc.tv
Sri Lanka Maharaja TV TV1 icc.tv
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SS Cricket SuperSport, DSTV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Sports
USA & Canada Willow Willow TV(USA & Canada), Willow Xtra(USA only) Willow TV, CricBuzz
Rest of the World ICC N/A icc.tv

