GSSSB Revenue Talati Revised Result Released at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in, Check Merit List PDF Here

Key Points
- The GSSSB Revenue Talati Revised Result 2025 includes marks of all candidates and updated merit list for 2389 Revenue Talati vacancies under Advt. No. 301/202526.
- Candidates can download the Revenue Talati result PDF from the official GSSSB website and check their roll number and marks.
- The revenue talati result 2025 was first released on September 26 and revised result was released on September 29, 2025.
GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025 on its official website, gsssb.gujarat.gov.in, containing the name and roll number of shortlisted candidates. Candidates who appeared in the Revenu Talati Class III examination can now check the revised result. The revenue talati examination was conducted for 2389 vacancies under Advt. No. 301/202526
The GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025 has officially been declared for thousands of candidates who appeared for the Revenue Talati Class-III examination. The revised result has been released in the pdf format containing the updated merit list and obtained marks. Candidates can download the GSSSB Revenue Talathi Result 2025 after visiting the official website or they can click on the direct link provided below.
GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025 Initial Result
GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025 Revised Result
GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025: Overview
The GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025 has been officially released by the Gujarat Gaun Seva Pasandgi Mandal (GSSSB) for candidates who appeared in the Revenue Talati Class-III examination. Check the table below for GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025 Key Highlights
Exam Conducting Body
Gujarat Gaun Seva Pasandgi Mandal (GSSSB)
Post Name
Revenue Talati Class-III
Advertisement Number
301/202526
Total Vacancies
2389
Exam Date
14th September 2025
Result Declaration Date
27th September 2025
Result Type
Revised Result with All Candidates' Marks
Official Website
gsssb.gujarat.gov.in
How to Download GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025?
Candidates can download the GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download it from the official website.
- Visit the official GSSSB website: gsssb.gujarat.gov.in
- Now under homepage of All News Details find the GSSSB Revenue Talati Result
- Click on the link titled “Revenue Talati Result 2025 – Revised Result & Marks.”
- Ctrl + F to search your roll number
- Download the result PDF for future reference
