GSSSB Revenue Talati Revised Result Released at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in, Check Merit List PDF Here

By Mohd Salman
Sep 30, 2025, 13:53 IST

GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025: The GSSSB Revenue Talati Revised Result 2025 has been released on the official website, containing the revised merit list and marks for all candidates. Candidates can now download the result PDF and check their roll number, marks, and selection status for the Revenue Talati Class-III post under Advt. No. 301/202526

GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025
GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025

Key Points

  • The GSSSB Revenue Talati Revised Result 2025 includes marks of all candidates and updated merit list for 2389 Revenue Talati vacancies under Advt. No. 301/202526.
  • Candidates can download the Revenue Talati result PDF from the official GSSSB website and check their roll number and marks.
  • The revenue talati result 2025 was first released on September 26 and revised result was released on September 29, 2025.

GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025 on its official website, gsssb.gujarat.gov.in, containing the name and roll number of shortlisted candidates. Candidates who appeared in the Revenu Talati Class III examination can now check the revised result. The revenue talati examination was conducted for 2389 vacancies under Advt. No. 301/202526

GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025 OUT: Download Revise Marks and Merit List

The GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025 has officially been declared for thousands of candidates who appeared for the Revenue Talati Class-III examination. The revised result has been released in the pdf format containing the updated merit list and obtained marks. Candidates can download the GSSSB Revenue Talathi Result 2025 after visiting the official website or they can click on the direct link provided below.

GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025 Initial Result

PDF Download

GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025 Revised Result

PDF Download

GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025: Overview

The GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025 has been officially released by the Gujarat Gaun Seva Pasandgi Mandal (GSSSB) for candidates who appeared in the Revenue Talati Class-III examination. Check the table below for GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025 Key Highlights

Exam Conducting Body

Gujarat Gaun Seva Pasandgi Mandal (GSSSB)

Post Name

Revenue Talati Class-III

Advertisement Number

301/202526

Total Vacancies

2389

Exam Date

14th September 2025

Result Declaration Date

27th September 2025

Result Type

Revised Result with All Candidates' Marks

Official Website

gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

How to Download GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025?

Candidates can download the GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download it from the official website.

  • Visit the official GSSSB website: gsssb.gujarat.gov.in
  • Now under homepage of All News Details find the GSSSB Revenue Talati Result
  • Click on the link titled “Revenue Talati Result 2025 – Revised Result & Marks.”
  • Ctrl + F to search your roll number
  • Download the result PDF for future reference

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

