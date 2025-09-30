GSSSB Revenue Talati Revised Result Released at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in, Check Merit List PDF Here

GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025 on its official website, gsssb.gujarat.gov.in, containing the name and roll number of shortlisted candidates. Candidates who appeared in the Revenu Talati Class III examination can now check the revised result. The revenue talati examination was conducted for 2389 vacancies under Advt. No. 301/202526

GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025 OUT: Download Revise Marks and Merit List

The GSSSB Revenue Talati Result 2025 has officially been declared for thousands of candidates who appeared for the Revenue Talati Class-III examination. The revised result has been released in the pdf format containing the updated merit list and obtained marks. Candidates can download the GSSSB Revenue Talathi Result 2025 after visiting the official website or they can click on the direct link provided below.