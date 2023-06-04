BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2023 Declared, Check Pass Percentage, Toppers’ List Here

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2023 is out now. Candidates who appeared in the exams conducted from May 10 to May 13, 2023 can check out the pass percentage and toppers list here.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the class 10th compartment results. Candidates who appeared in BSEB Matric supplementary exams 2023 can check out the scorecard on the official websites: results.biharboardonline.com and matricbseb.com. They will have to enter the login credentials to access the results.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2023 was announced by Anand Kishore, Chairperson, BSEB. Candidates who failed one or two exams and took supplementary exams conducted between May 10 to May 13, 2023, can check out the results.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2023: Direct Link (Available Now)

BSEB Compartmental Result 2023 Class 10 Dates

Particulars Dates BSEB Compartment Exams May 10 to May 13, 2023 BSEB Compartmental Result 2023 Date June 3, 2023

BSEB Class 10 Compartment Result 2023: List of Official Websites

Candidates can access their scorecards on the below-mentioned official links-

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

results.biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result: Steps to Check Mark Sheet

Those who appeared in matric compartment exams can check out the result on the official websites by following the below-mentioned steps-

Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2023 for Class 10: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website: biharboardonline.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and submit

Step 4: BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

BSEB Class 10 Compartment Result: Check Overall Pass Percentage

The overall pass rate for this academic year is 29.14 percent. The compartmental examination for class 10 was taken by 68,353 candidates in total, and 19,915 of them candidates passed the test.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Check Toppers List Here

In the BSEB matric compartment exams 2023, a few students have topped by securing the highest marks. Check out the names below:

Akash Kumar

Aditi Kumari

Rohan Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Nidhi Kumari

