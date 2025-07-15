BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 2025 4th and 5th Phase Application Started

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the detailed schedule for the Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha (Third Competency Test) on its official website. The authority is set to conduct the Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha (Third Competency Test) from July 23 to July 25, 2025 across the state. The candidates can download their respective admit cards by visiting the official website i.e. bsebsakshamta.com.
The Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha (Competency Test) has been launched by the concerned authority for evaluating the teaching skills and professional competency of all the local body teachers across the state.
To download the Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 3 Admit Card 2025, you will have to use your login credentials including Application Number and date of birth to the link.
The BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha will be conducted from July 23 to July 25, 2025 in two shifts per day across the state. Exams will be held in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format.
Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha (Fourth and Fifth Phase): Application Process Begins
The online applications for the Fourth and Fifth phase of the Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 2025 has been commenced rom July 12, 2025 through the official website. Candidates who remained unable to qualify in the third competency test are not needed to submit a fresh application form for future attempts. Such candidates will have to pay only the examination fee to reappear in the next Sakshamta Parikshas held by the organisation.
Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 2025: How to fill online form?
Interested candidates who wish to apply for Bihar BSEB post can complete their application process through the steps given below:
Step 1 First of all visit the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Step 2 Click on the given link Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 4th & 5th Phase 2025.
Step 3 Now fill in the details like your name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID.
Step 4 Scan and upload the required documents.
Step 5 Pay the required fee.
Step 6 Do not forget to take a print out for future reference.
