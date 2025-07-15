BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 2025 4th and 5th Phase Application Started

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the detailed schedule for the Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha (Third Competency Test) on its official website. The authority is set to conduct the Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha (Third Competency Test) from July 23 to July 25, 2025 across the state. The candidates can download their respective admit cards by visiting the official website i.e. bsebsakshamta.com.

The Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha (Competency Test) has been launched by the concerned authority for evaluating the teaching skills and professional competency of all the local body teachers across the state.

To download the Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 3 Admit Card 2025, you will have to use your login credentials including Application Number and date of birth to the link.