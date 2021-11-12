BSF Admit Card 2021 Released for Para Medical Staff and Vetrinary Staff, Download @bsf.gov.in

BSF Admit Card 2021: Border Security Force (BSF) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Para Medical Staff and Veterinary Staff on its official website. Candidates can download the BSF Para Medical Staff and Veterinary Staff Admit Card 2021 through the official website of BSF or through the link provided below.

The written test is scheduled to be held on 14 November 2021 in two sessions. i.e. Morning (10: 00 AM to 12: 00 PM) and Afternoon Session (3: 00 PM to 5: 00 PM) across the country for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse (SI), Operation Theatre (ASI), Lab Technician (Assistant Sub Inspector), and Others. The candidates can download BSF Admit Card 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download BSF Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of BSF.i.e.bsf.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘BSF Admit Card 2021’. It will redirect you to the new window. Now, Enter your email id, password and click on the login button. The BSF Admit Card 2021will be displayed on the screen. Download BSF Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

BSF Admit Card 2021 Direct Download Link

This drive is being done to recruit 110 vacancies in the category of Paramedical staff and Veterinary staff. The online application for the same was started from 27 June to 26 July 2021. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Examination, Physical Standard Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. The candidates qualified in the written test will be called for the further recruitment process. The candidates can now download BSF Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 directly by clicking on the above link.

BSF Exam Pattern:

The written exam will be based on OMR. The questions asked in the exam will be objective type. The exam will have 100 MCQs and will carry 1 mark for each question. The total duration of the exam will be 2 hours.