WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
Focus
Quick Links

IIT JAM Exam Centre 2026: Check Zone-wise Test Centre Cities and Codes

IIT JAM Exam Centre 2026: The IIT Bombay (IITB) has released the IIT JAM Exam Centres List along with the official information brochure. IIT JAM 2026 will be conducted in around 116 cities in India. Check out the complete list of IIT JAM Exam Centres here, along with the cities’ names and codes.

BySunil Sharma
Aug 22, 2025, 09:51 IST
IIT JAM Exam Centre 2026
IIT JAM Exam Centre 2026

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News