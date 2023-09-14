BSF stands for Border Security Force. Since 1965, the BSF has been a part of the Central Armed Police Force, reporting to the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India.The BSF now has a sanctioned strength of 270,363 troops. Continue reading to learn more about the full form of BSF.

BSF full form: What does BSF Stands For? All You Need to Know About

In today's world, guarding borders is vital to preserving national sovereignty and ensuring a country's residents' safety and well-being. The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has emerged as a combative force dedicated to defending the country's borders and territorial integrity.

This government organisation is in charge of guarding India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. This force was established on December 1, 1965, in the aftermath of the war, to safeguard the security of the Indian border in the specified regions. The BSF is one of seven Central Armed Police Forces in India.

Every year, the Border Security Force recruits male and female candidates who are serious about serving their country for a variety of positions. Only candidates who successfully complete the BSF's rigorous recruitment process are hired. Physical test is the most important test among others that makes a candidate eligible for it.

What is the Full Form of BSF?

The Border Security Force is the full name of the BSF. The BSF is India's paramilitary force tasked with protecting the country and maintaining peace. It is headquartered in New Delhi. BSF maintains constant monitoring on our country's borders to ensure that illegal immigrants and other terrorists do not enter our country. They maintain a close check on India at all times, day and night, in all weather conditions.

You can enter BSF Officer Training after graduating from any discipline and taking the CAPF-AC (Central Armed Police Forces Assistant Commandant) exam. You can also take the UPSC IPS exam, earn experience, and join the Central Paramilitary Forces as a Deputation.

Below is given an overview of BSF:

BSF full form Border Security Force Date of establishment December 1 1965 Motto Death unto duty Parent Organization Central Armed Police Force Sub-Divisions Water Wing, Air Wing, Artillery Regiment Ministry Ministry of Home affairs Head/ Director General(DG) Nitin Agarwal(IPS) Function Protecting PAK and Bangladesh Border Strength 2,70,363 personnel Recruitment Open For Group B & C posts,Tradesman post BSF Logo Website bsf.gov.in

What is the History of BSF?

The Border Security Force (BSF) was established on December 1, 1965, as a specialised force with the primary mission of securing India's borders. On April 20, 1965, the Cabinet's Emergency Committee convened under the leadership of then-Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri to consider the role of police in border protection.

On May 17, a meeting between the Union Home Minister, the Union Defence Secretary, and the Chief of Army Staff laid the groundwork for what would become the BSF. One of the most crucial recommendations was for the federal government to take control of all border patrolling police units.

A suitable training programme, appropriate equipment, command structures, and roles were also discussed. The BSF was formed by uniting 25 border battalions from several state police organisations. This new force also included five of the twelve India Reserve Battalions. The BSF was established initially under the CRPF Act.

The Border Security Force Act of 1968, which included BSF Rules, was passed by Parliament. The specific mission was to protect the India-Pakistan border. The creation of the BSF coincided with the conclusion of hostilities with Pakistan.

What is the motto of BSF?

The BSF logo features two grain spikes, the Indian National Emblem, and the BSF design. The BSF motto "DUTY UNTO DEATH" lies at the bottom.

Duties and Responsibilities of a BSF jawan?

During peacetime, the BSF takes charge for the following tasks:

To instil a sense of security among those who live near the border.

To prevent transnational crimes and unauthorised entry or leave from Indian territory.

To deter smuggling and other unlawful border operations.

Anti-infiltration responsibilities.

To gather cross-border intelligence.

The BSF performs the following functions during wartime.

Maintaining control of designated areas.

Limited offensive action against hostile irregular forces.

Law and order must be maintained in enemy territory handled by the Army.

In border areas, they serve as guides for the Army.

Aid in the control of refugees.

Escort services are provided.

Special intelligence-related duties, such as cross-border incursions, are performed.

What are the recruitment criteria for BSF?

Every year, the BSF (Border Security Force) invites applications from people(both men and women) aged 18 to 23. However, there is some flexibility in the age limit for reserved applicants. To take the BSF exam, candidates must have a 10+2 diploma or a bachelor's degree from a recognised university. The selection procedure will be divided into two phases: Phase I will consist of a written exam, and Phase II will consist of physical training, an interview, document verification, and a medical exam.

Salary of a BSF Jawan

The average BSF monthly salary ranges from Rs. 21,700/- to Rs. 69,100/-. This figure may rise as a result of your job performance and promotions. The monthly wage includes a number of allowances and incentives.