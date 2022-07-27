BSF Recruitment 2022 for 323 HC and ASI Posts: 12th Pass Eligible

Border Security Force (BSF) is hiring 323 HC and ASI Posts: Candidates can check eligibility, salary, age limit, the application process, vacancy details etc.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Border Security Force (BSF) is soon going to release the notification for the recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer). A total of 323 vacancies shall be filled under this recrutiment. Out of the total notified vacancies, 312 vacancies will be available for BSF HC 2022 and the remaining 11 will be for BSF SI 2022.

Applications will be invited through online mode. The dates regarding submitting the application shall be notified, once the detailed notification is released. Aspiring candidates are advised to log on to rectt.bsf.gov.in and click on the ‘View Details’ Tab for detailed advertisement.

Important Dates

BSF Notification Date - to be released

Starting Date of Application - to be released

Last Date - within 30 days from the date of publication of the detailed advertisement.

BSF HC ASI Vacancy Details

Head Constable (Ministerial) - 312 (UR-154, SC-38, ST-14, EWS-41, OBC-65)

ASI (Stenographer) - 11 (ST-11)

BSF HC ASI Salary:

HC (Min): Level-4 (Rs. 25500- 81100/-)

ASI (Steno): Level-5 (Rs. 29200- 92300/-)

Eligibility Criteria for BSF HC ASI Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have passed the Intermediate for Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) exam from a recognized board or university.

Candidates will have to qualify shorthand/typing speed test at the prescribed speed.

They should also meet the required physical standard as well as the medical standards.

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

How to Apply for BSF HC ASI Recruitment 2022 ?