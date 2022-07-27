BSF Recruitment 2022 for 323 HC and ASI Posts: 12th Pass Eligible

BSF Recruitment 2022: Border Security Force (BSF) is soon going to release the notification for the recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer). A total of 323 vacancies shall be filled under this recrutiment. Out of the total notified vacancies, 312 vacancies will be available for BSF HC 2022 and the remaining 11 will be for BSF SI 2022.
Applications will be invited through online mode. The dates regarding submitting the application shall be notified, once the detailed notification is released. Aspiring candidates are advised to log on to rectt.bsf.gov.in and click on the ‘View Details’ Tab for detailed advertisement.
Important Dates
- BSF Notification Date - to be released
- Starting Date of Application - to be released
- Last Date - within 30 days from the date of publication of the detailed advertisement.
BSF HC ASI Vacancy Details
- Head Constable (Ministerial) - 312 (UR-154, SC-38, ST-14, EWS-41, OBC-65)
- ASI (Stenographer) - 11 (ST-11)
BSF HC ASI Salary:
- HC (Min): Level-4 (Rs. 25500- 81100/-)
- ASI (Steno): Level-5 (Rs. 29200- 92300/-)
Eligibility Criteria for BSF HC ASI Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Candidates should have passed the Intermediate for Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) exam from a recognized board or university.
- Candidates will have to qualify shorthand/typing speed test at the prescribed speed.
- They should also meet the required physical standard as well as the medical standards.
Age Limit:
18 to 25 years
How to Apply for BSF HC ASI Recruitment 2022 ?
- You are first required to register yourself using basic information relating to them i.e Name, Mobile Number and E-mail lD Candidates.
- After completing the registration part, you can view the active advertisements under 'ONLINE APPLICATION' link by logging in using their credentials.
- Go to the 'APPLY HERE' link available next to the relevant advertisement.
- Fill out the relevant fields of the online application form and upload all essential documents.
- After filling up all relevant information, you can see a complete preview of their application form. lf you want to make any corrections, then press "back". No correction in the application can be made after clicking the "submit" button.