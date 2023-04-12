JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

BTER Polytechnic Result 2023: Check Latest Updates Here

BTER Polytechnic Result 2023 will be released by the BTER. Candidates can check the direct link to download BTER Result Here

BTER Polytechnic Result 2023

BTER Polytechnic Result 2023: The Board of Technical Education, Rajasthan is going to release  BTER 2023 for Polytechnic Exam soon for the odd semester and annual exam. BTER Result will be uploaded on the official website i.e. techedu.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download the result by login into the website.

BTER Polytechnic Result Download - Click Here

Organiser

Board of Technical Education, Rajasthan

Course

Engineering & Non-Engineering

Semester

1st, 3rd and 5th

Type

Result

Exam date

January 24 to February 15, 2023

Result date

April 2023

Login credentials required

Roll number, date of birth

Official website

techedu.rajasthan.gov.in

BTER Diploma Result 2023: Details to check

The following details will be mentioned in the result:

  • Candidate’s name
  • Father name
  • Semester
  • Course
  • Roll number
  • Marks obtained
  • Result status
  • Grand total

 

How to Download BTER DTE Polytechnic result 2023?

Step 1: Go to the  official portal of BTER – techedu.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click DTE Polytechnic result 2023 given on the homepage.

Step 3: Select Your Term and Semester

Step 4: Provide your roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: BTER Diploma result will be displayed on the screen

BTER Engineering and Non-Engineering written exam was conducted from January 24 to February 15 2023.

