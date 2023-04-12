BTER Polytechnic Result 2023: Check Latest Updates Here

BTER Polytechnic Result 2023: The Board of Technical Education, Rajasthan is going to release BTER 2023 for Polytechnic Exam soon for the odd semester and annual exam. BTER Result will be uploaded on the official website i.e. techedu.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download the result by login into the website.
|
Organiser
|
Board of Technical Education, Rajasthan
|
Course
|
Engineering & Non-Engineering
|
Semester
|
1st, 3rd and 5th
|
Type
|
Result
|
Exam date
|
January 24 to February 15, 2023
|
Result date
|
April 2023
|
Login credentials required
|
Roll number, date of birth
|
Official website
|
techedu.rajasthan.gov.in
BTER Diploma Result 2023: Details to check
The following details will be mentioned in the result:
- Candidate’s name
- Father name
- Semester
- Course
- Roll number
- Marks obtained
- Result status
- Grand total
How to Download BTER DTE Polytechnic result 2023?
Step 1: Go to the official portal of BTER – techedu.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click DTE Polytechnic result 2023 given on the homepage.
Step 3: Select Your Term and Semester
Step 4: Provide your roll number and date of birth.
Step 5: BTER Diploma result will be displayed on the screen
BTER Engineering and Non-Engineering written exam was conducted from January 24 to February 15 2023.