BTER Polytechnic Result 2023: Check Latest Updates Here

BTER Polytechnic Result 2023 will be released by the BTER. Candidates can check the direct link to download BTER Result Here

BTER Polytechnic Result 2023: The Board of Technical Education, Rajasthan is going to release BTER 2023 for Polytechnic Exam soon for the odd semester and annual exam. BTER Result will be uploaded on the official website i.e. techedu.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download the result by login into the website.

BTER Polytechnic Result Download - Click Here

Organiser Board of Technical Education, Rajasthan Course Engineering & Non-Engineering Semester 1st, 3rd and 5th Type Result Exam date January 24 to February 15, 2023 Result date April 2023 Login credentials required Roll number, date of birth Official website techedu.rajasthan.gov.in

BTER Diploma Result 2023: Details to check

The following details will be mentioned in the result:



Candidate’s name

Father name

Semester

Course

Roll number

Marks obtained

Result status

Grand total



How to Download BTER DTE Polytechnic result 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official portal of BTER – techedu.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click DTE Polytechnic result 2023 given on the homepage.

Step 3: Select Your Term and Semester

Step 4: Provide your roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: BTER Diploma result will be displayed on the screen

BTER Engineering and Non-Engineering written exam was conducted from January 24 to February 15 2023.