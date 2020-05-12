BTSC Bihar Specialist Medical Officer Result 2019-20 Released @pariksha.nic.in, Download BTSC MO Result Here

BTSC Bihar Specialist Medical Officer Result 2020: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC), Bihar, has released the result of Specialist Medical Officer Posts. All such candidates who have appeared in BTSC MO Counselling Process can download BTSC Specialist MO Result from official website of BTSC pariksha.nic.in.

BTSC Specialist Medical Officer Result PDF Links are also given below. The candidates can check details of selected candidates in counselling for Physician, Skin, Eye, Radiologist, ENT, Microbiology, Pathology and Psychiatrist through the link.

BTSC Results Advertisement No- 05/2019 for the post of of Specialist Medical officer (Physician )

BTSC Results Advertisement No- 13/2019 for the post of of Specialist Medical officer (Skin )

BTSC Results Advertisement No- 08/2019 for the post of of Specialist Medical officer (Eye )

BTSC Results Advertisement No- 10/2019 for the post of of Specialist Medical officer (Radiologist )

BTSC Results Advertisement No- 07/2019 for the post of of Specialist Medical officer (E.N.T. )

BTSC Results Advertisement No- 04/2019 for the post of of Specialist Medical officer (Microbiology )

BTSC Results Advertisement No- 09/2019 for the post of of Specialist Medical officer (Pathology )

BTSC Results Advertisement No- 11/2019 for the post of of Specialist Medical officer (Psychiatrist )

A total of 288 candidates are selected out of which 138 candidates for BTSC Specialist MO Physician, 22 candidates for BTSC Specialist MO Skin, 25 candidates for BTSC Specialist MO Eye, 33 candidates for BTSC Specialist MO Radiologist, 45 candidates for BTSC Specialist MO ENT, 4 candidates for BTSC Specialist MO Microbiology, 17 candidates for BTSC Specialist MO Pathology and 4 candidates for BTSC Specialist MO Psychiatrist Post.

BTSC Specialist Medical Officer Cut-off for Physician for General Category is 35.46, 35.82 for EWS Category, 32.638 for SC Category, 35.24 for ST Category and 30.00 for EBC & BC Category Candidates. The cut-off for other disciplines are avaialble in the link given above.

Bihar Technical Service Commission has invited applications for the recruitment of 2425 Specialist Medical Officer and 4012 for General Medical Officer Posts.The starting date to apply online was 18 September 2019 and the last date for submitting online application was 28 October 2020.