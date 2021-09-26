C DAC Hyderabad Recruitment 2021 for 38 Posts of Project Manager/Engineer and Others @cdac.in, Check Eligibility

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Hyderabad invited applications for 38 posts of Project Manager and others on its official website. Check all details here.

C-DAC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Hyderabad invited applications for 38 posts of Project Manager, Project Engineer and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 05 Oct 2021.

In a bid to apply for C-DAC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification candidates should have certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification? Applicants meeting the eligibility criteria will be informed by e-mail, to appear for a "written test/Interview". Selection will be based on multi-level interviews to be conducted at C-DAC, Hyderabad.

Notification Details for C-DAC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Advt No-CDAC HYD 04 (2021/Sep)

Important Date for C-DAC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission: 05 Oct 2021

Vacancy Details for C-DAC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Project Manager-01

Project Engineer-36

Project Associate-01

Eligibility Criteria for C-DAC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

All the qualifying qualifications should be regular course(s) from AICTE/UGC approved/recognized University/Deemed University/Institutes. The courses offered by autonomous institutions should be recognized as equivalent to the relevant courses approved/recognized by Association of Indian Universities (AIU)/UGC/AICTE. Wherever CGPA/OGPA or letter grade in a qualifying degree is awarded, equivalent percentage of marks should be indicated in the application form as per norms adopted by the respective University/Institute. Please also obtain a certificate to this effect from University / Institute, which shall be required at the time of interview. Candidates awaiting final year examination results are not eligible to apply. Only passed-out candidates can apply.

C-DAC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for C-DAC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: