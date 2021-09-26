C DAC Hyderabad Recruitment 2021 for 38 Posts of Project Manager/Engineer and Others @cdac.in, Check Eligibility

C-DAC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Hyderabad invited applications for 38 posts of Project Manager, Project Engineer and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 05 Oct 2021.
In a bid to apply for C-DAC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification candidates should have certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification? Applicants meeting the eligibility criteria will be informed by e-mail, to appear for a "written test/Interview". Selection will be based on multi-level interviews to be conducted at C-DAC, Hyderabad.
Notification Details for C-DAC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Advt No-CDAC HYD 04 (2021/Sep)
Important Date for C-DAC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission: 05 Oct 2021
Vacancy Details for C-DAC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Project Manager-01
Project Engineer-36
Project Associate-01
Eligibility Criteria for C-DAC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
- All the qualifying qualifications should be regular course(s) from AICTE/UGC approved/recognized University/Deemed University/Institutes. The courses offered by autonomous institutions should be recognized as equivalent to the relevant courses approved/recognized by Association of Indian Universities (AIU)/UGC/AICTE.
- Wherever CGPA/OGPA or letter grade in a qualifying degree is awarded, equivalent percentage of marks should be indicated in the application form as per norms adopted by the respective University/Institute. Please also obtain a certificate to this effect from University / Institute, which shall be required at the time of interview.
- Candidates awaiting final year examination results are not eligible to apply. Only passed-out candidates can apply.
C-DAC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF
How to Apply for C-DAC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
- Candidates can click on the ‘Apply’ button provided against each position for which he/she wishes to apply.
- Fill all the details in the application form at the appropriate places.
- After filling all the details in online application form click on ‘Submit’ button.
- Candidates should scan their photograph in .jpg format (not more than 300 KB) and keep it ready before starting to apply online for uploading.
- Candidates should download the “Personal Particular Form” and upload the filled Form and also upload the higher degree certificate (Graduation / PG) in PDF Format.
- Last date for on-line registration of application by candidates is 05 Oct 2021