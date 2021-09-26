Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

C DAC Hyderabad Recruitment 2021 for 38 Posts of Project Manager/Engineer and Others @cdac.in, Check Eligibility

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Hyderabad invited applications for 38 posts of Project Manager and others on its official website. Check all details here.

Created On: Sep 26, 2021 09:00 IST
C DAC Recruitment 2021
C DAC Recruitment 2021

C-DAC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Hyderabad invited applications for 38 posts of Project Manager, Project Engineer and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 05 Oct 2021.

In a bid to apply for C-DAC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification candidates should have certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification? Applicants meeting the eligibility criteria will be informed by e-mail, to appear for a "written test/Interview". Selection will be based on multi-level interviews to be conducted at C-DAC, Hyderabad. 

Notification Details for C-DAC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:  
Advt No-CDAC HYD 04 (2021/Sep)

Important Date for C-DAC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:  
Last Date for Submission:  05 Oct 2021

Vacancy Details for C-DAC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:  
Project Manager-01
Project Engineer-36
Project Associate-01

Eligibility Criteria for C-DAC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:  
Educational Qualification

  1. All the qualifying qualifications should be regular course(s) from AICTE/UGC approved/recognized University/Deemed University/Institutes. The courses offered by autonomous institutions should be recognized as equivalent to the relevant courses approved/recognized by Association of Indian Universities (AIU)/UGC/AICTE.
  2. Wherever CGPA/OGPA or letter grade in a qualifying degree is awarded, equivalent percentage of marks should be indicated in the application form as per norms adopted by the respective University/Institute. Please also obtain a certificate to this effect from University / Institute, which shall be required at the time of interview.
  3. Candidates awaiting final year examination results are not eligible to apply. Only passed-out candidates can apply.

C-DAC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for C-DAC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:  

  1. Candidates can click on the ‘Apply’ button provided against each position for which he/she wishes to apply.
  2. Fill all the details in the application form at the appropriate places.
  3. After filling all the details in online application form click on ‘Submit’ button.
  4. Candidates should scan their photograph in .jpg format (not more than 300 KB) and keep it ready before starting to apply online for uploading.
  5. Candidates should download the “Personal Particular Form” and upload the filled Form and also upload the higher degree certificate (Graduation / PG) in PDF Format.
  6. Last date for on-line registration of application by candidates is 05 Oct 2021

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next