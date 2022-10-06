C-DAC Recruitment 2022 For 530 Project Manager & Others: Salary Rs. 8.49- 14 LPA, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has invited online application for the 530 Project Manager & Other posts on its official website. Check C-DAC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

C-DAC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India has published notification for the 530 posts of Project Associate/Project Engineer/Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner and Senior Project Engineer / Module Lead / Project posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 20 October 2022.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including BE/B-Tech/Post Graduate degree with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



Important Dates C-DAC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 20 October 2022

Vacancy Details C-DAC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Project Associate-30

Project Engineer-250

Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner-50

Senior Project Engineer / Module Lead / Project Lead-200

Eligibility Criteria C-DAC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Project Associate- BE/B-Tech. or

Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application OR

ME/M.Tech OR

Ph.D. in relevant discipline.

Project Engineer-BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPAOR

Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA, OR

ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree, OR

Ph.D. in relevant discipline.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the other posts.

Salary C-DAC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Project Associate-Rs. 3.6 LPA – Rs. 5.04 LPA

Project Engineer-Rs. 4.49 LPA to Rs. 7.11 LPA

Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner- Rs. 12.63 LPA – Rs. 22.9 LPA

Senior Project Engineer / Module Lead / Project Lead-Rs. 8.49 LPA to Rs. 14 LPA

Click Here: C-DAC Recruitment 2022 Notification



How to Apply C-DAC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 20 October 2022.