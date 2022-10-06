C-DAC Recruitment 2022 For 530 Project Manager & Others: Salary Rs. 8.49- 14 LPA, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

C-DAC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India has published notification for the 530 posts of Project Associate/Project Engineer/Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner and Senior Project Engineer / Module Lead / Project posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 20 October 2022.
Candidates with certain educational qualification including BE/B-Tech/Post Graduate degree with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
Important Dates C-DAC Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Vacancy Details C-DAC Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Project Associate-30
Project Engineer-250
Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner-50
Senior Project Engineer / Module Lead / Project Lead-200
Eligibility Criteria C-DAC Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Project Associate- BE/B-Tech. or
Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application OR
ME/M.Tech OR
Ph.D. in relevant discipline.
Project Engineer-BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPAOR
Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA, OR
ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree, OR
Ph.D. in relevant discipline.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the other posts.
Salary C-DAC Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Project Associate-Rs. 3.6 LPA – Rs. 5.04 LPA
Project Engineer-Rs. 4.49 LPA to Rs. 7.11 LPA
Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner- Rs. 12.63 LPA – Rs. 22.9 LPA
Senior Project Engineer / Module Lead / Project Lead-Rs. 8.49 LPA to Rs. 14 LPA
Click Here: C-DAC Recruitment 2022 Notification
How to Apply C-DAC Recruitment 2022 Notification:
