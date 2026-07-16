Can I Get an MBBS Seat With 520 Marks in NEET 2026? Check Expected Rank?

A medical aspirant can get an MBBS seat with 520 marks in NEET 2026, but it will depend on various factors. The admission to this mark is possible at private medical institutes based on category and quota. To predict the admission possibilities at top private institutes, check a list shared below along with previous years closing ranks. Based on this, students can predict the expected rank as per the mark. NTA (National Testing Agency) is expected to release the NEET 2026 result soon. After the release, students can assess the marks and rank to understand the admission prospects. Before the release of the official result, students can analyze and predict their ranks based on the list shared here. Check the list of colleges accepting 520 marks in NEET 2026, shared below. MBBS Seat With 520 Marks in NEET 2026: Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks

Last year Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, Chennai opened its MBBS seats at 35810 OR and ended admission at 35810 CR. Based on this, the student can estimate the 2026 opening rank. Students who have scored 520 marks in NEET 2026 can secure admission to private colleges. A list of colleges offering admission with this mark is shared below. The table also contains the previous year's opening and closing ranks to estimate the expected rank. College Name Quota Opening Rank Closing Rank Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, Chennai Deemed/Paid Seats Quota 35810 35810 Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Deemed/Paid Seats Quota 35867 40008 Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore Deemed/Paid Seats Quota 35830 40790 Symbiosis Medical College for Women, Pune Deemed/Paid Seats Quota 36028 40796 Manipal Tata Medical College, Jamshedpur Deemed/Paid Seats Quota 36884 37914 MGM Medical College, Navi Mumbai Deemed/Paid Seats Quota 37102 37102 Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi Deemed/Paid Seats Quota 39878 39878 Sree Balaji Medical College & Hospital, Chennai Deemed/Paid Seats Quota 40618 40618 JIPMER Karaikal Internal – Puducherry UT Domicile 40643 40643

NEET 2026 Rank Predictor To predict your NEET 2026 rank, we have provided a NEET 2026 Rank Predictor based on your mark. The NEET UG Rank Predictor calculates the rank based on historical counseling data. This will help students in planning for medical colleges during the counseling process. To check the estimated rank, students have to fill in the required details such as name, email address, and location and enter their NEET marks. By calculating the rank, students can estimate admission options at government and private medical colleges based on their eligibility. Your eligibility can be checked as per opening and closing ranks from MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) previous year trends. How to Calculate NEET 2026 Rank? Check the steps to calculate the NEET 2026 rank as per 520 marks in the exam: