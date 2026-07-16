Can I Get an MBBS Seat With 520 Marks in NEET 2026? Check Expected Rank?
Can NEET aspirants get an MBBS seat with 520 marks in NEET 2026? Find a comprehensive analysis based on the previous year's closing rank and estimate expected rank for admission to medical colleges at this score. Check which college is offering paid and deemed quota seats from the details shared below.
A medical aspirant can get an MBBS seat with 520 marks in NEET 2026, but it will depend on various factors. The admission to this mark is possible at private medical institutes based on category and quota. To predict the admission possibilities at top private institutes, check a list shared below along with previous years closing ranks. Based on this, students can predict the expected rank as per the mark.
NTA (National Testing Agency) is expected to release the NEET 2026 result soon. After the release, students can assess the marks and rank to understand the admission prospects. Before the release of the official result, students can analyze and predict their ranks based on the list shared here. Check the list of colleges accepting 520 marks in NEET 2026, shared below.
MBBS Seat With 520 Marks in NEET 2026: Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks
Last year Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, Chennai opened its MBBS seats at 35810 OR and ended admission at 35810 CR. Based on this, the student can estimate the 2026 opening rank.
Students who have scored 520 marks in NEET 2026 can secure admission to private colleges. A list of colleges offering admission with this mark is shared below. The table also contains the previous year's opening and closing ranks to estimate the expected rank.
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, Chennai
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
35810
|
35810
|
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
35867
|
40008
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
35830
|
40790
|
Symbiosis Medical College for Women, Pune
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
36028
|
40796
|
Manipal Tata Medical College, Jamshedpur
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
36884
|
37914
|
MGM Medical College, Navi Mumbai
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
37102
|
37102
|
Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
39878
|
39878
|
Sree Balaji Medical College & Hospital, Chennai
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
40618
|
40618
|
JIPMER Karaikal
|
Internal – Puducherry UT Domicile
|
40643
|
40643
NEET 2026 Rank Predictor
To predict your NEET 2026 rank, we have provided a NEET 2026 Rank Predictor based on your mark.
The NEET UG Rank Predictor calculates the rank based on historical counseling data. This will help students in planning for medical colleges during the counseling process. To check the estimated rank, students have to fill in the required details such as name, email address, and location and enter their NEET marks. By calculating the rank, students can estimate admission options at government and private medical colleges based on their eligibility. Your eligibility can be checked as per opening and closing ranks from MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) previous year trends.
How to Calculate NEET 2026 Rank?
Check the steps to calculate the NEET 2026 rank as per 520 marks in the exam:
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Calculate your overall marks for attempted questions at NEET 2026 exam.
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Visit the NEET 2026 Rank Predictor tool shared here.
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Check your expected rank based on the previous year's closing ranks shared here and NEET marks. This will help you find the accurate rank obtained through your scores.
By checking the list of colleges and their opening and closing ranks, students can analyse the admission chances.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.