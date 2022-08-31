Career Development & Infrastructure

Career development is the process of choosing a career, improving your skills, and advancing along a career path it’s an evolution where an individual undergo in a journey of self- assessment, working on yourself and making everyday better it is something what we call self development or career growth.

Career development is the process of choosing a career, improving your skills, and advancing along a career path it’s an evolution where an individual undergo in a journey of self- assessment, working on yourself and making everyday better it is something what we call self development or career growth. We HIMCOM not only provide best career development aspects but also personally give them training for the future results. Providing such educational paradigm is a vital procedure for any media aspirants. Heritage Institute of Management and Communication focuses on enduring them, we provide all exclusive mass communication related courses in our college, because we highly concentrate on each student’s while giving them practical training with high end infrastructure.

HIMCOM’s main goal is not just to provide best educational facility but also make them gain experiences in live exposures. As per the up-gradation & modernization in technology our educational sector is also upgrading, we highly focus on extensive practical training which includes studio in art practices. Our objective is to derive best from each media aspirants and stand out in the field with the flying colors of success. We focus on Career development of media aspirants such domains as personality development, leadership management, communication fluency, team work, good governance & time management.

Developing career in mass communication is the best opportunity ; it provides media aspirants multiple opportunities such as they can shape their career as journalist, reporter, anchor, and content writer, event management, advertisement expert, video editor, photographer, radio jockeying, PR , videographer and many more. Learning mass communication from expert media professionals will only boost your knowledge but also makes you learn about life experiences and about upcoming difficulties, that’s the reason we provide best renowned media professional for learning process. Learning something under the guidance of media personalities will help every student to work on themselves professionally, not only this it also boost career opportunities among students. We make our students believe on them and have the perfect knowledge about the field but also who can show their dedication in field also, it’s a practice of (40/60) theoretical & practical. Therefore, the extensively professional setup, clear vision of the stewards and tremendous experience of the faculty have always helped-out our students in extracting the most from their courses and accomplishing career goals.

A student always have to understand that just joining a media institute/college is not enough for a breakthrough in media and journalism because industry exposure also plays an indispensable role in shaping a student's career. As we all know infrastructure is a crucial element of learning environmental studies in any university, college or school. Hence, specific training programmes, regular exposure to the real media and constant interaction with renowned journalists and media professionals are the foremost factors responsible for making an impressive entry in media and journalism.Himcom have high-end FCP video editing machines from Apple for a network based digital non-linear video editing system. Also, we have high-end digital graphic support system for TV and print communication. For such genuine & practical experience, students use digital still cameras, microphones, digital recorders and other hi-end accessories.

