CAT 2020 Topper Interview – Prasad Doshi Scores 99.97 Percentiler, Know His Success Mantra to Crack CAT Exam

CAT 2020 Topper Interview - Prasad Doshi, has achieved 99.97 score in the CAT exam that was conducted on 29th November 2020. The path to achieve 99+ percentile is not an easy one. It takes sheer dedication and perseverance to achieve 99+ in the CAT exam. Find out success mantra of Prasad and how he managed to score 99+ percentile in the CAT 2020 exam.

CAT 2020 Topper Interview – Prasad Doshi

Congratulations on scoring 99.97percentile! What are your overall and sectional scores in CAT 2020? Percentile in VA, DILR and QA - 98.43, 99.93, 99.91 respectively

Section Section Section Total Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning Quantitative Ability Scaled Score Percentile Scaled Score Percentile Scaled Score Percentile Overall Scaled Score Overall Percentile 39.36 98.43 47.03 99.93 59.03 99.91 145.42 99.97

When did you start your CAT 2020 Preparation? What is the ideal time required to complete the CAT syllabus before the exam?

I started my preparation in June. I reckon you require from 6 months to 1 year depending on where you stand and how much effort you can put in preparation daily.

What was your overall preparation strategy for CAT 2020?

Verbal was weakest so I dedicated more time to that, I also kept practicing/solving a little on LRDI and Quant so that I don't lose my grip on the same. I started giving mocks twice every week and analyzed them to fine tune my preparation strategy.

Was there any particular section/area that you were weak at? How did you overcome this challenge? What strategies did you adopt to master that section?

Verbal. Read a book almost every week. Analyzed the mock properly and took guidance from faculties whenever I got stuck at something.

Please share your section-wise preparation strategy for QA, DILR and VARC.

Material provided by Endeavor was enough. I used to start my day with verbal so that I could absorb/grasp more and dedicated the night time to Quant and DILR. I solved around 500 sets in 6 months to get used to different types of sets

Were you a part of any coaching institute? Do you think coaching is necessary to ace CAT?

Yes. I think even if you work hard and if there is no one to guide or show you a proper direction then your hard work may go to waste. So, you should always work with your goal in mind.

Any particular book or study material that helped you gain an edge over other candidates?

Study material was same for all but the effort you put in is what matters.

What role did Mocks play in your success? How many mocks did you attempt before the exam?

Major part of my preparation strategy was giving as many mocks as possible. I might have given around 40 to 50 mocks.

Please share your exam-day strategy for the CAT 2020. What was your last-minute preparation? How did you plan your CAT test taking?

A week before the exam I had stopped preparing and focused only on mocks and its analysis. This helped me to better my understanding on the exam pattern and removed my exam fear. After these 5 mocks I didn't do anything for the next day and took a good 8 hours sleep. This helped me to keep my mind fresh for the exam.

Do you think academic background plays an important role in CAT Prep and Why?

I think it does play an important role as I have always seen that engineers struggle with verbal and arts and commerce students suffer from quant. So, the preparation strategy will be different for both.

Which institutes have you applied to admission and why did you opt for them particularly?

Top IIMs, FMS, SP Jain, IMT. The application was before the CAT results so I decided the colleges from my mock scores and guidance provided by the faculties at Endeavor Careers.

How are you preparing for GD – PI and WAT rounds of the selection process?

I am yet to begin my full-fledged preparation.

What is your message for CAT aspirants?

One crucial piece of advice that you would like them to follow and wish you had known. Don't assume anything, you can crack the CAT even if you are doing a job or of there is little time available. It all depends on how you manage your time and how much effort you can put in.

What is your dream career choice after completing your MBA?

Acquiring a high position of responsibility in a reputed firm and bringing benefits to organization and society.