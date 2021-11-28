CAT 2021 Analysis Career Launcher Slot 1, 2 and 3 (OUT) - Check Section wise Review, Expected Cut off

CAT 2021 Exam Analysis: CAT 2021 examinations have commenced across the various examination centres. Students appearing for the exams can check the complete slot analysis, expected cutoff and related details here.

CAT 2021 Slot 3 exams have finally been concluded. Students who have appeared for the exams can check here the first impressions of the CAT 2021 Slot 3 exams along with the detailed analysis of CAT Slot 1 and 2 examinations The detailed analysis of CAT 2021 Slot 3 exams will be updated here shortly.

CAT 2021 Slot 3 First Impressions

According to experts at Career Launcher CAT 2021 Slot 3 did not throw any major surprises as compared to CAT 2021 Slot 1. The CAT 2021 Slot 3 pattern continued to be along the same lines as the morning slot with 66 questions in total to be solved in 2 hours with 40 minutes allotted to each section.

Based on the expectation and CL predictions, CAT aspirants had to face 66 questions in 2 hours with the section-wise distribution of questions as follows:

The marking scheme remained the same: +3/-1 for MCQs and +3/0 for non-MCQs. The overall level of difficulty for CAT 2021 slot 3 was slightly similar to that of Slot 1 and Slot 2. With respect to the section-wise level of difficulty, the difficulty level for the VARC section was similar to Slot 1 which was moderate. The DILR section on the other hand was easy to moderate with 3 doable sets and 1 extremely difficult set. The QA section was slightly difficult and lengthier than Slot 1 and Slot 2 with around 15 doable questions.

CAT 2021 Slot 3 Paper Pattern

Section MCQs Non-MCQs Total VARC 19 5 24 DILR 15 5 20 QA 14 8 22 Overall 48 18 66

CAT 2021 Slot 3 In-Depth Analysis

CAT 2021 Slot 3 followed the same pattern of CAT 2021 Slot 1 and Slot 2. The CAT 2021 Slot 3 pattern continued to be along the same lines as the morning and afternoon slot with 66 questions in total to be solved in 2 hours with 40 minutes allotted to each section

Difficulty Level

The overall level of difficulty for CAT 2021 slot 3 was similar to that of CAT 2021 Slot 1 and Slot 2. However, the LOD across the three sections of the three slots varied slightly:

CAT 2021 VARC Slot 3 >= CAT 2021 Slot 2 >= CAT 2021 Slot 1

CAT 2021 DILR Slot 3 < CAT 2021 DILR Slot 2 >= CAT 2021 DILR Slot 1

CAT 2021 QA Slot 3 > CAT 2021 QA Slot 2 > CAT 2021 QA Slot 1

According to experts at Career Launcher ~94-96 should fetch a 99%ile in CAT 2021 Slot 3.

CAT 2021 Paper Pattern & Section-wise expected score for 99%ile+

Section Name Total Questions Time Limit Marking Scheme Score for 99%ile Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) 24 40 Minutes +3/-1 (for MCQs) +3/0 (for non-MCQs) 36-39 Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) 20 40 Minutes +3/-1 (for MCQs) +3/0 (for non-MCQs) 30-33 Quantitative Ability (QA) 22 40 Minutes +3/-1 (for MCQs) +3/0 (for non-MCQs) 34-36 Total 66 120 Minutes +3/-1 (for MCQs) +3/0 (for non-MCQs) 92-95

CAT 2021 Slot 3 - Sectional Review

VARC

Following the trend of VARC of Slot 1 and Slot 2, there were a total of 24 questions to be attempted in 40 minutes.

5 questions were Non-MCQs (all in Verbal). The RC passages were around ~500 words each. 2 passages were easy to read whereas the other 2 passages were difficult to read.

Since there were 4 passages, 3 would have been an ideal attempt. All 4 would have been a risk.

VA was fine, as usual. Para Jumbles had short answers and 2 were very easy. Summary questions had very close options. Para Jumbles (Odd Sentences) were of a higher level of difficulty as the options were tricky.

Overall, a score of 36-39 can be considered enough for a 99%ile in VARC Slot 3. All the TITA (Non-MCQ questions) should have been attempted, as usual.

CAT 2021 VARC Question-wise Breakup:

Topic No. of Questions (MCQ/non-MCQ) Ideal Score/ Attempt Reading Comprehension 16 (4+4+4+4) 12-14 Verbal Ability - Parajumbles 3 2-3 Verbal Ability - Summary 3 1-2 Verbal Ability - Parajumbles (Odd-sentence out) 2 2

DILR

Slot 3 DILR was slightly easier than what was seen in DILR of Slot 2 and similar to DILR of Slot 1, in terms of LOD. The DILR section had 20 questions distributed across 4 sets (4+4+6+6). DILR went back to CAT 2020 level of difficulty. Again, the number of non-MCQs was 5. As compared to 1 easy set (of 4 questions) in slot 1 and slot 2, Slot 3 had 2 easy sets of 4 questions each. However the other 2 sets were difficult.

A score of 30-33 marks can be considered ideal for a 99+ percentile in DILR.

CAT 2021 DILR Question - wise Breakup:

Subject Topic No of Questions Ideal Attempt Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Bar Chart 4 3-4 Pure & Impure Solutions 4 3-4 Javelin Tournament 6 2-4 Review of Academic Qs 6 2-4

QA

The QA section of CAT 2021 Slot 3 was lengthy and calculation-intensive thereby increasing its level of difficulty. It had 22 questions to be attempted in 40 minutes. The section had 8 non-MCQs. As seen in Slot 1 and Slot 2 QA sections, the Slot 3 QA section continued to be dominated by Arithmetic and Algebra.

A score of 34-36 would be ideal for a 99+ percentile in the QA section of CAT 2021 Slot 3.

CAT 2021 QA Questions- wise Breakup:

Topic No of Questions (MCQ/non-MCQ) Ideal Attempt Number System - - Algebra 6 2-3 Arithmetic 11 7-8 Modern Math 1 1 Geometry & Mensuration 4 2

The overall cutoff for a 99 percentile is expected to range around 92-95, as predicted, pre- CAT 2021.

CAT 2021 Slot 2 Career Launcher First Impressions

CAT 2021 Slot 2 was conducted from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM across the various exam centres. According to the initial observation from experts at career launcher CAT 2021, Slot 2 did not have any major surprises as compared to Slot 1 which was conducted from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM today.

The CAT 2021 Slot 2 exam pattern was similar to the morning slot with 66 questions to be completed in 120 minutes.

CAT 2021 Slot 2 Sectional Division

CAT 2021 VARC: 24 questions in 40 minutes

CAT 2021 DILR: 20 questions in 40 minutes

CAT 2021 QA: 22 questions in 40 minutes

CAT 2021 Slot 2 Marking Scheme

The marking scheme remained the same: +3/-1 for MCQs and +3/0 for non-MCQs. Students have termed the overall level of slot 2 as slightly similar to that of Slot 1.

When taken sectionally, the VARC section was moderate as similar to Slot 1 while the DILR section was quoted as moderate with two easy sets. The QA section has also been termed as moderate with 15 doable questions.

CAT 2021 Slot 2 Detailed Analysis

Slot 2 of CAT 2021 exams remained similar to that of Slot 1 with respect to number of questions and the overall expectation of the students. Like CAT 2021 Slot 1, Slot 2 also had 66 questions. Check the complete division of questions below.

CAT 2021 VARC: 24 questions

CAT 2021 DILR: 20 questions

CAT 2021 QA: 22 questions

According to experts at Career Launcher an overall raw score of around ~97-98 should fetch a 99%ile in CAT 2021 Slot 2.

CAT 2021 Paper Pattern & Section-wise expected score for 99%ile+

Section Name Total Questions Time Limit Marking Scheme Score for 99%ile Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) 24 40 Minutes +3/-1 (for MCQs) +3/0 (for non-MCQs) 37-39 Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) 20 40 Minutes +3/-1 (for MCQs) +3/0 (for non-MCQs) 29-32 Quantitative Ability (QA) 22 40 Minutes +3/-1 (for MCQs) +3/0 (for non-MCQs) 39-42 Total 66 120 Minutes +3/-1 (for MCQs) +3/0 (for non-MCQs) ~97-98

CAT 2021 VARC Analysis

According to students the CAT 2021 Slot 2 was slightly tricky in terms of the questions asked, similar to that of CAT 2020. As compared to the VARC section of Slot 1, Slot 2 it was slightly more difficult and slightly lengthy contrary to expectations. There were a total of 24 questions to be attempted in 40 minutes.

5 questions were Non-MCQs (all in Verbal). The RC passages were around ~500 words each. 2 were easy to read. Questions were moderate with tricky options.

Since there were 4 passages, 2 would have been an ideal attempt. 4 would have been a risk.VA was easy, as usual.

According to experts, a score of 37-39 can be considered enough for a 99+%ile. All the TITA (Non MCQ questions) should have been attempted, as usual.

CAT 2021 VARC Question-wise Breakup:

Topic No. of Questions (MCQ/non-MCQ) Ideal Score/ Attempt Reading Comprehension 16 (4+4+4+4) 12 (with 8-9 correct attempts) Verbal Ability - Parajumbles 3 7 (with 5 correct attempts) Verbal Ability - Summary 3 Verbal Ability - Parajumbles (Odd-sentence out) 2

CAT 2021 DILR Analysis

The CAT 2021 Slot 2 DILR section was similar to what was seen in DILR of Slot 1, in terms of LOD. The DILR section had 20 questions distributed across 4 sets (4+4+6+6). DILR went back to CAT 2020 level of difficulty. Again, the number of non-MCQs was 5. 2 Sets (of 4 questions) were manageable in the given time frame.

Experts suggest a score of 29-32 marks can be considered ideal for a 99+ percentile in DILR.

CAT 2021 DILR Question - wise Breakup:

Subject Topic No of Questions Ideal Attempt Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Bar Chart (DI) 4 4 Games & Tournament 4 4 Ravi the delivery man 6 ~3-4 questions of 1 out of the 2 sets could be attempted if a student focused on only 1 set. Assignment (Value perception of different products) 6

CAT 2021 QA Analysis

Contrary to expectations, the QA section of CAT 2021 Slot 2 was slightly more difficult than QA of Slot 1. From the 22 questions asked, 15 questions could easily be attempted in 40 minutes. The section had 8 non-MCQs. As seen in the Slot 1 QA section, the Slot 2 QA section continued to be dominated by Arithmetic followed by Algebra. And was similar in terms of LOD as well, just a tad bit lengthy making it easy to moderate as compared to CAT 2021 Slot 1 QA section.

As per expert opinion, a score of 39-42 would be ideal for a 99+ percentile in the QA section of CAT 2021 Slot 2.

CAT 2021 QA Questions- wise Breakup:

Topic No of Questions (MCQ/non-MCQ) Ideal Attempt Number System 2 1-2 Algebra 5 2 -3 Arithmetic 11 7-9 Modern Math 1 0-1 Geometry & Mensuration 3 2

The overall cutoff for a 99+ percentile is expected to range around 97-98, as predicted, pre- CAT 2021.

CAT Slot 1 Analysis Career Launcher - Initial Impressions

CAT 2021 Examinations first slot was successfully conducted from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM respectively. According to the initial impressions given Slot 1 had a reduced number of questions considering the reduction in the duration of the exams. When earlier the exams contained 76 questions this time the total number of questions students had to answer was 66.

The sectional division of questions was as follows -

CAT 2021 VARC: 24 questions

CAT 2021 DILR: 20 questions

CAT 2021 QA: 22 questions

According to Career Launcher, the marking scheme for CAT 2021 will remain the same with 3 marks for every correct answer and negative 1 mark for every incorrect answer for the MCQs while no negative marking will be applicable for non MCQ section.

According to the initial response, the overall difficulty level for CAT 2021 Slot was slightly higher than CAT 2020. With respect to the section-wise difficulty level, VARC was moderately difficult while DILR was similar to CAT 2020. The QA section has been slightly easier as compared for CAT 2020 in terms of difficulty level.

CAT 2021 Slot 1 Detailed Analysis

CAT 2021 Paper Pattern & Section-wise expected score for 99%ile+

Section Name Total Questions Time Limit Marking Scheme Score for 99%ile Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) 24 40 Minutes +3/-1 (for MCQs) +3/0 (for non-MCQs) 37-39 Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) 20 40 Minutes +3/-1 (for MCQs) +3/0 (for non-MCQs) 27-30 Quantitative Ability (QA) 22 40 Minutes +3/-1 (for MCQs) +3/0 (for non-MCQs) 40-42 Total 66 120 Minutes +3/-1 (for MCQs) +3/0 (for non-MCQs) ~97 - 99

CAT 2021 Slot 1: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) Analysis

According to experts, the VARC section was moderate in level of difficulty, making it similar to CAT 2020. This was a slightly lengthy section, which was contrary to expectations. There were a total of 24 questions to be attempted in 40 minutes.

As per the exam paper, 5 questions were Non-MCQs (all in Verbal). The RC passages were around 470-500 words each with 2 easy to read while 2 passages were difficult to read with 2 questions doable in each. RC Passages were remarkably close to what you must have seen in Career launcher’s All India Mock.

Since there were 4 passages, 2 would have been an ideal attempt. 4 would have been a risk.

According to experts, VA was fine, as usual. Para Summary had short answers, and the options were tricky. Summary questions had very close options. 2 Para Jumbles were easy.

Overall, a score of 24-25 can be considered enough for an 85%ile. All the TITA (Non-MCQ questions) should have been attempted, as usual. 35-38 marks can be considered ideal for a 99%ile.

CAT 2021 VARC Question-wise Breakup:

Topic No. of Questions (MCQ/non-MCQ) Ideal Attempt Reading Comprehension 16 (4+4+4+4) 12 Verbal Ability - Parajumbles 3 2 Verbal Ability - Summary 3 2 Verbal Ability - Parajumbles (Odd-sentence out) 2 1

CAT 2021 Slot 1: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) Analysis

The DILR section of CAT 2021 Slot 1 had 20 questions distributed across 4 sets (4+4+6+6). DILR in Slot 1 was similar to CAT 2020 level of difficulty and was moderate to difficult. Again, the number of non-MCQs was 5. A score of 27-30 marks can be considered ideal for a 99+ percentile in DILR.

CAT 2021 DILR Question - wise Breakup:

Subject Topic No of Questions Ideal Attempt Data Interpretation + Logical Reasoning Smoothies- DI 4 1-2 Bar Graph 4 3-4 Arrangement - Researchers, Publishing 6 2-3 Arrangement - Friends, Strangers, Acquaintances 6 2-3

CAT 2021 Slot 1: Quantitative Aptitude (QA) Analysis

As expected, the QA section of CAT 2021 was similar to that of CAT 2018 and CAT 2020, in terms of LOD. The section had 22 short and sweet questions to be attempted in 40 minutes. The section had 8 non-MCQs.

As expected by Career Launcher, Arithmetic dominated this section. A score of 40-42 would be ideal for a 99+ percentile in the QA section of CAT 2021.

CAT 2021 QA Questions- wise Breakup:

Topic No of Questions (MCQ/non-MCQ) Ideal Attempt Number System 2 1-2 Algebra 5 2 -3 Arithmetic 11 7-9 Modern Math 1 0-1 Geometry & Mensuration 3 2

Use CAT Percentile Predictor 2021 to know your estimated CAT cut-offs and predict calls from IIMs and Non-IIMs accepting CAT scores for admission.