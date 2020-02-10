CBSE 12th Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Last Month Preparation Tips & Resources To Score Well

CBSE Board Exam 2020 for Class 12 Chemistry subject is scheduled to be held on 7th March 2020 (Saturday). This subject has a huge syllabus and is divided into Organic Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry & Physical Chemistry. It is very difficult to revise the complete syllabus especially when you have not studied all the chapters earlier.

Generally, students come with queries like:

How to prepare for the Chemistry board exam in five days?

How to study Organic Chemistry Class 12th CBSE?

How to prepare for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry in less time?

To prepare well for CBSE 12th Chemistry board exam 2020 in less time, selective study plays a very important role, to prepare well in short time students can do the following things mentioned below.

⇒ Focus on chapters with maximum weightage in CBSE 12th Chemistry board exam 2020

The most important portion from CBSE 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2020 is given below

Unit No. Title Marks Unit I Solutions 23 Unit II Electrochemistry Unit III Chemical Kinetics Unit IV Surface Chemistry Unit V General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements 19 Unit VI p -Block Elements Unit VII d -and f -Block Elements Unit VIII Coordination Compounds Unit IX Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 28 Unit X Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers Unit XI Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids Unit XII Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen Unit XIII Biomolecules Unit XIV Polymers Unit XV Chemistry in Everyday Life Total 70

Here you can observe that different units (or chapters) have different weightage. Students are advised to first prepare chapters which are easy to prepare and have maximum weightage in CBSE 12th Chemistry Board Exam 2020.

⇒ Practice from latest CBSE sample paper & previous year papers

With the latest CBSE 12th Chemistry Sample Paper 2020, students get an idea about the latest exam pattern and with previous years' paper students can learn about important concepts from which questions have been frequently asked. Students are advised to give priority to such concepts while preparing for CBSE 12th Chemistry Board Exam 2020.

⇒ Prepare without getting stuck

When students don't have much time then it becomes very important that they should not get stuck in any particular topic or chapter. Students should study (or prepare) the complete syllabus from beginning to the end. Afterwards, students should revise important concepts (or questions) from the complete syllabus once again.

⇒ Learn about the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Marking Scheme

While preparing for exams, one should also learn how to write proper answers to score maximum marks in CBSE 12th Chemistry board exam 2020. Here, proper answer means, to the point answer. The technique of writing proper answers in CBSE Class 12th board exam 2020 can easily be understood with the help of marking scheme issued by CBSE.

⇒ Follow hand made notes

In the last month of preparation, it is highly recommended that students should focus more on class notes & NCERT textbooks. Their major focus should be on revision. CBSE students should first study chapters from Class 12 Chemistry NCERT textbooks followed by self-made chapter notes.

With the help of the above tips, resources & hard work, students can get a decent score in CBSE board exam 2020.