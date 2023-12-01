Two Stories About Flying revision notes consist of character sketches of important characters from both the story, a summary of His First Flight, a summary of The Black Aeroplane, a synopsis of the stories, and more. The entire notes have been prepared as per the updated CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2024 along with the guidelines of the CBSE Board. Check the short notes to improve your understanding of the chapter and clarify doubts, if any.

The Two stories about flying is a chapter that consists of two stories related to flying. The first one is ‘His First Flight’ where a young seagull struggles to take its first flight and the second one is ‘The Black Aeroplane’ where a pilot flying his Dakota gets trapped inside a storm and gets rescued by a strange man in another airplane, who disappeared as soon as the pilot landed on England.

Seagull’s mother- She was clever by nature as she knew that the young seagull had to be put in a situation where he would be forced to take a flight. She was also practical as she threatened the seagull about dying out of hunger when he was not trying to take his first flight.

Seagull- He was a young seagull who wanted to explore and learn new things but was scared to do so. He was less confident as he did not have faith in his wings. He was afraid, cowardly as he could not gather courage to fly from the ledge. He was at least curious and adventurous as he ran towards the end of the ledge to fly but hesitated after looking at the green sea lying miles beneath it.

Dakota Pilot- He was courageous, brave, and fearless as he went into the storm without fuel in his tank. He took the risk. He was determined to reach home and thus flew despite the black clouds and the storm.

‘His First Flight’ Summary

The story ‘His First Flight’ is about a young seagull who hasn’t yet taken his first flight since birth. He is scared to take the plunge of opening his wings and flying since he believes that his wings won’t support him. All of his brothers and sisters, who apparently have smaller wings than him have already learned to fly. His mother and father also constantly upbraided and threatened him letting him die of hunger unless he learned to fly and prey.

Once the young seagull and its family members were on a big plateau. Seagull’s mother and father were scolding it for its cowardice. The sun was ascending the sky and as the sun rays moved towards the ledge where the seagull was sitting, a lump of hunger went down its throat to stomach as he had not eaten since previous nightfall. Then the mother started tearing a piece of fish to motivate the seagull to learn to fly and prey. The seagull begged her for food and she came flying towards him with a piece of flesh in her mouth. They got excited and came out of his place to grab the food. It came towards the edge of the rock. As she was about to reach the seagull, she halted with the piece of fish near the mouth of the seagull. It could not control its hunger and jumped to catch the fish.

The next moment it found itself falling downwards into space. Horrific terror seized it and the very next moment its wings were opening, flapping, and letting it fly. Then the seagull along with its brothers and sisters started flying, diving, catching prey, and enjoying.

‘The Black Aeroplane’ Summary

A pilot was driving his airplane named ‘Dakota’ from Paris to England. The time was 1:30 in the morning. The stars were shining, there were no clouds, and the moon was behind him towards the east. As he was passing through France to reach his home, he could think about his family, holiday, and English breakfast. At the tip of the airplane's nose, he could see the lights of a big city. He thought of

connecting with the Paris control on the radio and said “Paris Control, Dakota DS 088 here. Can you hear me? I’m on my way to England. Over.” The Paris Control immediately replied that yes they could see him on the radar and asked him to take a 12-degree turn towards the west. As he turned west towards England, he switched to the last fuel tank of the old Dakota.

Suddenly he saw clouds on his way. Huge, black mountain-like clouds that could not be crossed over. He did not have enough fuel to travel north-south and travel past the cloud. As he was longing to reach home and have his English breakfast, he decided to take the risk and travel through the clouds. As he went towards and into the storm, everything blackened. He could not see anything except for the black clouds. He could not figure out where he was and as he checked the compass, it was dead and rotated in all the directions. All the other instruments including the radio were dead too. He tried connecting to the radio but could not reach them.

Then, he saw another airplane. A person from the cockpit was waving at him and asked him to follow the aircraft. The Old Dakota pilot was amused and relieved to see someone else in the storm but he noticed that the wings of the aircraft were not lightened up. For half an hour the pilot kept following the aircraft and as he checked his fuel tank, he realized that the Dakota could fly for 5-10 minutes more. He got frightened but kept following the aircraft. Then he came out of the clouds and saw two long straight lines. He had reached the runway, the airport. As he looked back, here and there to find the other airplane, it was gone.

The pilot went to the control center and asked the woman about any other airplane flying tonight as he wanted to thank the person for saving his life. But the woman replied that no other airplane except for him was flying tonight in the storm. Then the pilot kept wondering who the man in the airplane with no lights was who brought him safely to the airport without a compass, radio, or fuel in his tanks.

