CBSE Class 10th English Revision Notes Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 English Revision Notes: This article brings to you revision notes for all chapters of Class 10 English. Also, find PDF download links for revision notes of each chapter. Students who find these short and handwritten notes informative and helpful can download and save them for future reference.

CBSE Class 10 English Complete Revision Notes: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon conduct its annual examinations for the students of the 2023-2024 batch, in the early months of 2024. Since we do not have much time left for the preparation, we would advise you to start with the preparation process without wasting much time. To assist you in the process, we have brought you revision notes for Class 10 English along with PDF links for each chapter. Here, you can find chapter-wise links for all chapters of the Class 10 English NCERT textbook ‘First Flight’. Revision notes for each chapter have a different PDF link for students.

Students can also find various other important study materials for strengthening their preparation, on our website JagranJosh.com. Mind maps, revision notes, syllabus, deleted syllabus, sample paper, exam pattern, marking scheme, additional practice question paper, competency-based question and answers, etc everything has been covered for you on our website. You can be absolutely carefree while referring to any of the study material provided by us since each and every study resource has been prepared as per the updated and revised CBSE syllabus and guidelines. Materials such as revision notes, solutions, and more have been prepared after a thorough reading and analysis of the chapters.

How to Download CBSE Class 10 English Revision Notes PDF?

To download the CBSE Class 10 English revision notes, follow the stepwise procedure presented below for students of Class 10.

Step 1: Choose the chapter from the table below

Step 2: Click on the link of the chapter you want revision notes for

Step 3: A new tab opens. Scroll through the article to find a PDF link

Step 4: Click on the downward arrow sign at the top right corner of the PDF to download it

CBSE Class 10 English Revision Notes

Revision notes for Class 10 English have been provided in the table below for all chapters of Class 10. Check these links and download the notes by using the PDF links attached to the article.

Revision Notes for Class 10 English Chapter 1 A Letter to God Revision Notes for Class 10 English Chapter 2 Nelson Mandela Long Walk to Freedom Revision Notes for Class 10 English Chapter 3 Two Stories About Flying Revision Notes for Class 10 English Chapter 4 From the Diary of Anne Frank Revision Notes for Class 10 English Chapter 5 Glimpses of India Revision Notes for Class 10 English Chapter 6 Mijbil the Otter Revision Notes for Class 10 English Chapter 7 Madam Rides the Bus Revision Notes for Class 10 English Chapter 8 The Sermon At Benares Revision Notes for Class 10 English Chapter 9 The Proposal

The links for all the chapters will soon be updated for you all. By the time, check the links attached below to keep your preparation process going smoothly. Keep tuning in to Jagran Josh for all the updates on examination-related content.

Also Check:

CBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-2024

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Revision Notes

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English