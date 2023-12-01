From the Diary of Anne Frank Class 10 Notes: CBSE Class 10 Board Exams are around the corner and students must be heavily engaged in reading the chapters and practicing as much as possible. During this time, students also want to refer to various study materials and utilize them in preparation for the exam. In this article, you can find revision notes for CBSE Class 10 English Chapter 4 From the Diary of Anne Frank along with a PDF download link. Revision Notes are the accumulation and presentation of all the important points from the chapter at a single location such that it becomes easy and convenient for students to refer to the notes for information and revise during examinations. Here, students will find the summary of the chapter, character sketches, synopsis of the story, and more in detail.

Revision Notes for Class 10 English 'From the Diary of Anne Frank'

About the story/Synopsis of the story

The chapter ‘From the Diary of Anne Frank’ is an excerpt from the novel with the same title. Anne Frank, a 13-year-old kid has written a diary where she would explain every single detail of her life through her writing. The book garnered worldwide attention when her father published her diary after certain editions and updations. Anne had described the war in detail and that brought her to the limelight. Character Sketches

Anne Frank- She was a confident, stubborn, and competitive child who would go beyond ways to fight for something she thinks is correct. She says that she is lonely and she longs for a true friend. She is a bright kid since she is good at academics. Anne is also good at making friends since she has at least 30 friends. She is always curious about everything and tries to stay optimistic. She loves her family and is emotional as she misses her grandmother very much. From the Diary of Anne Frank Summary

Anne Frank begins writing her diary by explaining why she thought of writing a diary in the first place. She says that she has loving people around her whom she can call friends, she has her parents, siblings, relatives, and everybody a person needs on the surface but she still longs for a true friend. The kind of friend who can listen to her patiently, with whom her conversations progress from discussion on her everyday routine to things she can share only and only with a friend. Since she longs for such a personality in her life, she has decided to express herself through the paper as she also believes that paper is a patient listener than people. She wants her diary to be her friend and hence Anna calls it ‘Kitty’. Then Anne introduces herself and her family members to everyone. She explains how her father had to shift to Holland followed by her mother, sister, and then her, how her grandmother died in January 1942, leaving a void in her mind, and how much she still misses her. Today is 20th June 1942 and she is about to write for the first time in her diary.