A Letter to God Class 10 Notes: CBSE 10th English Chapter 1 First Flight, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 A Letter to God Notes: Here, revision notes for CBSE Class 10 English Chapter 1 A Letter to God have been presented in this article. The revision notes are from the Class 10 English ‘First Flight’ Textbook. A PDF link for easy and complete download of the notes on A Letter to God has been attached for students.

A Letter to God Class 10 Notes: Revision Notes for Class 10 English textbook ‘First Flight’ Chapter 1 ‘A Letter to God’ has been provided in this article for students of Class 10. These short notes on A Letter to God have been prepared by the subject matter experts, after a thorough analysis and reading of the chapter in detail. A PDF link for the same has also been attached to the article for students to save and download the notes if they find it useful and informative.

Notes on ‘A Letter to God’ will help students understand the chapter, analyzing the theme and message laid out by it. These notes consist of short summary of A letter to God, a character sketch, a synopsis of the chapter, and a theme of the chapter. These notes have been prepared with the thought of providing you with complete details related to the chapter that will assist you in clearing your doubts and scoring well in the examination.

Revision Notes for Class 10 English ‘A Letter to God’

Check the revision notes for ‘A Letter to God’ below, with a PDF download link for the same. Use the link to save the short notes for future use.

About the story/Synopsis of the story

The story is about a farmer, Lencho, whose cultivation has been destroyed by a hailstorm. He is a firm believer in God and expects that God can help him in this tough situation and protect him and his family from starvation. With all the hope and faith towards God in his mind he wrote a letter to God asking for 100 pesos to cultivate yet another land filled with crops and sustain his life till the time crops are ready for harvest and selling. He went to the post office and posted the letter to God. The title of the story is hence named, ‘A letter to God’. Check the summary below to know what happens next.

Theme of ‘A Letter to God’

The theme of the story ‘A Letter to God’ is the faith of people in God. The story explores the concept of belief and faith people have in their spiritual deities, the belief that God will not let them die, he will help them in situations of need. On the other hand, the story also imparts that humanity is still alive in the world. There are some gem kind of people who regardless of their problems and situations readily help people, just for the sake of humanity.

Character Sketches

Lencho- Innocent, naive as he believes that God will send him money. Confident because he believed in his faith and was not shocked after receiving the money. Religious because of the commendable faith he had in god. Hardworking because he rigorously worked for the cultivation.

A Letter to God Summary

Check the summary of Class 10 English Chapter 1 ‘A Letter To God’ in the points below. The summary has been prepared after a thorough reading of the chapters and analysis of the theme, messages, and character sketches of the chapter.

There was a hardworking farmer named Lencho who had a field of ripe corn dotted with the flowers that always promised a good harvest

Since his harvest was ready for the downpour, he kept looking at the sky wishing for the rain to drop itself on the earth’s surface.

The day finally arrived and his wait was over. It started raining heavily but little did he know that things would go downhill and hailstorms started destroying the crops planted by him.

Soon the entire cultivation was completely destroyed by the hailstorm. Lencho spent the entire night wondering how he was going to fill the empty stomachs of his family for the rest of the year.

Lencho is a man who strongly believes in God. He also knows how to read and write well. His utter faith in God led him to write a letter to god, describing his serious condition. He thought that God helps everybody and no one ever dies of hunger. Thus he went to the post office and wrote a letter to the god asking him for 100 pesos to sustain his life and fill the bellies of his family members.

Later, when the postman took the letter out and read the address on it, he laughed hard and took it to his master asking him to read the letter. He had never seen such a letter in his lifetime.

The master also laughed hard after reading the letter but he was also impressed by the farmer’s faith in God. So, he decided to collect the money and send it to the farmer. All the other workers in the post office along with their master readily collected a sum of 70 pesos from their salaries and sent it to the farmer.

The next day, when the postman handed over the envelope with money to the farmer he could notice that Lencho wasn’t surprised by the money he received. He was so confident that God would help him with the money. When he counted the amount he came to know that God had sent him 70 pesos only.

Lencho went to the post office and wrote another letter to the god.

The following day when the postman read the letter, it said that he had received only 70 pesos when he had demanded for 100 pesos. Since, he believed in God and knew that such a mistake can never be made by the god. He says that he thinks the people at the post office have taken the leftover amount and requests God to send him the remaining amount.

To download the revision notes in PDF, click on the link below

Also Check:

CBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-2024

CBSE Class 10 English Deleted Syllabus 2023-2024