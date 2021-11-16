CBSE Class 10 Final Revision Book for Term 1 Exam 2021-22: Best for Practice of Important NCERT Points, MCQs and Sample Papers

CBSE Class 10 Final Revision Book is perfect for the practice of important MCQs and revision of important topics for Term 1 Exam 2021-22. It also explains the concept of CBSE OMR Sheet and has important sample papers prepared by CBSE Experts.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has once again come up with another important resource for Class 10 students who are still struggling with the revised examination pattern. The board has released the CBSE Final Revision Book for Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22. This book is the ultimate practice solution of all the major subjects. It includes latest pattern OMR sheets, chapter-wise section maps of all Term 1 topics, detailed solutions of new pattern MCQs and 1 practice sample paper for each subject. It includes important theory part curated by experts for quick revision before the exam. Thus, the CBSE Final Revision Book is an all-in-one source of important material for the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam 2021-22 that will solve all sort of problems of students helping them achieve the best results.

Subjects covered in CBSE Class 10 Final Revision Study Material (2021-22) are:

Maths

Science

Social Science

English (Language and Literature)

Hindi A

Hindi B

Important features of CBSE Final Revision Book for All Subjects of Class 10 (2021-22) are:

1. Important Theory Portions from NCERT for Quick Revision(All Subjects)

The CBSE Final Revision Study Material includes important points of NCERT Textbooks for all subjects. These topic-wise NCERT points aim at preparing student for attempting MCQs in their Term 1 Exam. Actually, these simple and summarised revision points are put together by the CBSE experts in collaboration with Educart. Thus, students should not miss them for a high level revision before the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam 2021-22.

2. Includes Important MCQs (Chapter-wise):

Subject-wise important MCQs for class 10 are provided in this final revision book. All the questions are provided with explanations. These questions include Case-based, Assertion/ Reason, Competency-based, Diagram-based, and Statement and Combination-type MCQs. All these questions are according to the latest pattern and CBSE sample papers. There are high chances of these or similar questions to appear in the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam 2021-22.

3. All New Questions of Medium to High Difficulty Level

The CBSE Class 10 Final Revision Study Material includes all new MCQs. These MCQs cover all important topics from Class 10 CBSE Term 1 Syllabus. All these questions are totally different from the MCQs given in the previously uploaded CBSE Question Bank. Explanations to all questions are provided in similar manner as in the CBSE Class 10 Marking Scheme. Questions of medium to high difficulty level are available in this book. Students must have enough practice of these questions to excel their confidence level for the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam 2021-22.

4. One Sample Paper of Each Subject

Sample papers of all major subjects are offered by the CBSE Final Revision Book for students to get an exam-like experience. Each sample paper includes questions of mixed difficulty levels and are presented same way as will be asked in the real exam. Students must try solve each sample paper within the time period of 90 minutes so that they can learn the time management technique for the best performance in the Term 1 Exam.

5. CBSE OMR Sheets for Practice

The concept of filling answers in the OMR Sheets is all new for the CBSE Class 10 students. To help them get 100 percent clarity on the use of OMR Sheets, more than 12 practice OMR sheets are provided in the CBSE Class 10 Final Revision Study Material. The OMR instructions are provided to clear the confusion with the extra circle and explain all the possible scenarios so the students end up making any crucial mistakes in the exam. This will explain students how to exactly fill the CBSE OMR sheets in the correct way in the Term 1 Exam 2021-22.

Thus, from revision to attempting the papers perfectly, the CBSE Class 10 Final Revision Book comes to be the best one in all aspects. This book is the best source for effective preparation in the last few days before the exam. Therefore, all those students who are still nervous about their exam preparations, can get this revision book right now from the link provided below: