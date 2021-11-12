CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam 2021-22 to Start from 17th November with Minor Papers: Check Important Points for Preparation

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 (MCQ-Based) Exam 2021-22 is going to begin from November 17 with the papers of minor subjects. Check here all important resources and major updates regarding the minor papers for class 10.

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam for Class 10 Minor Subjects will start from 17th November, 2021. The exam will start with the paper of Painting subjects and conclude on 7th December, 2021 with Carnatic Music paper. Here, we are going to discuss all important updates on the exam of minor papers and will also share resources that will be very helpful in the exam preparations.

CBSE Class 10 offers a total of 66 minor subjects. Not all the subjects are taught in each school, but the subject offered depends upon the region and interest of the students in a school. Minor subjects include the regional and foreign languages along with the skill subjects.

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Date Sheet 2021-22 for Minor Papers

The date sheet for class 10 minor papers mentions the names and subject codes of all 66 minor subjects. It also mentions the time and duration of each paper. Some important points from the CBSE date sheet for class 10 minor subjects are:

Duration of each paper of minor subjects will be as mentioned in Date Sheet and in Admit Card.

Reading time will be 20 minutes instead of 15 minutes.

Keeping in view the winter season, exam will start at 11:30 AM instead of 10:30 AM.

Alongwith examinations of minor subjects of Class 10, examinations of major subjects of Class 12 will also be conducted.

Check CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Date Sheet 2021-22 for Minor Subjects in Detail

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Syllabus 2021-22 for Minor Subjects

Like major subjects, the term 1 exams for class 10 minor subjects will also be held for the 50 per cent syllabus. Students should thoroughly check the term 1 syllabus of all the subjects for which they will be taking their Term 1 Board Exam. Syllabus all minor subjects can be accessed from the following links:

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Syllabus 2021-22 of All Subjects (Excluding Skill Subjects)

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Syllabus 2021-22 of Skill Subjects

CBSE Term 1 Sample Papers 2021-22 for Class 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has already released the sample papers and marking schemes of all major and minor subjects for the Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22. Students can easily know the paper pattern and level of questions from these latest sample papers and prepare for their exams according to the same. We have provided below the links to download the sample papers of all class 10 subjects:

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Sample Papers 2021-22 (Excluding Skill Subjects)

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Sample Papers 2021-22 of Skill Subjects

In the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam, all the papers will have Multiple Choice Type Questions (MCQs) only. These will be cased-based, assertion reason or competency-based questions. Students will be provided with the OMR sheets to record their answers. A separate sheet will also be provided for doing rough work. Students must be aware of all the examination rules beforehand. In case of any confusion, they should immediately seek the help of their school teachers or the examiner present with them.