CBSE Class 10 Hindi Term 2 Exam Analysis: Students Rate Writing Section Moderately Difficult; Check Expert Review, Question Paper PDF

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A and Hindi P papers were conducted today under the ongoing CBSE Board Exams 2022. Check how students reacted after taking the exam and know experts' reviews. Download Hindi A and Hindi B question papers in PDF here.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Paper Analysis 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B papers for Class 10 today (May 18, 2022). The Class 10 Hindi paper was held for two hours, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Both Hindi A and Hindi B papers were of 40 marks, containing two sections- A and B. In Hindi A, Section A had three questions based on textbooks- Kshitij Part 2 and Kritika Part 2, and Section B had four questions on writing skills. While in Hindi B paper, Section A had three questions based on chapters of textbooks- Sparsh Part 2 and Sanchayan Part 2. To check the level of the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Paper 2022, we tried to gather reviews of some class 10 students who appeared for the paper. We also contacted some Class 10 Hindi teachers and the subject experts to have a complete paper analysis. Check the students' feedback and expert analysis below.

Download the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A and Hindi B Question Papers of Board Exam 2022 from the links given below.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) Term 2 Question Paper 2022 - Download in PDF CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course B) Term 2 Question Paper 2022 - Download in PDF (Links to be active soon)

Students' Feedback for CBSE Class 10 Hindi Term 2 Paper 2022

CBSE Class 10 students were of mixed reactions. A few students called the paper difficult and time taking while some others rated it balanced. Vishal, a class 10 student of DAV School, said the writing section in the Hindi A paper was a little challenging and it took him a lot of time to write all questions in this section. Though he managed to finish the paper on time. One other student who had opted for Hindi B, also found the writing section difficult and time taking. At the same time, students were quite happy with the literature part of the paper. "Most of the questions in Section A were from NCERT and were easily answerable", reacted the students.

General feedback of students can be understood from the following response table:

Level of CBSE Class 10 Hindi Term 2 Paper - Balanced paper The most difficult section of the paper - Section B that had questions based on writing skills The most time consuming section of the paper - Section B The easiest section of the paper - Section A was easy with direct questions from NCERT. Expected marks out of 40 - 28-33 marks are expected averagely.

Expert Analysis of the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Teachers said that the Hindi paper was in sync with the CBSE sample paper and was not difficult at all. It could be only the time consuming factor that had led students to find the paper difficult. Most of the questions were simple and easy. Any students with intensive study of the NCERT books can easily score 90% marks in the paper.

Experts at Jagran Josh rated the paper moderately easy. They said that the difficulty level of 'writing section' was standard. Overall, it was a quality paper and students must be able to score 80-90% in it.

Thus, we can say that the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Term 2 Paper was of moderate difficulty level and a student with good knowledge of the term 2 syllabus would easily manage to score good marks in the paper.

