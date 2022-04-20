CBSE Class 10 Rai Language Sample Paper and Marking Scheme for Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 students with Rai as their third language can check here the CBSE sample paper and marking scheme to prepare for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam is going to start form Tuesday, April 26. On the first day of the exam there will be papers of a few regional languages with Rai being one of them. For students who would appear in the CBSE Class 10 Rai Language Term 2 Exam, we have provided here the latest CBSE sample paper along with its marking scheme cum solution. This sample paper has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the Term 2 Exam. This sample paper reveals the paper pattern and gives students an idea about the questions that will be asked in the CBSE Board Exam 2022. Students must practice the latest CBSE sample paper for board exam preparation for Rai Language subject. They can refer to the CBSE marking scheme to know correct answers to all questions given in the sample paper and also understand the marking scheme to be followed in the CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022.

Check CBSE Class 10 Rai Language Sample Paper 2022 (Term 2) below:

Download the sample paper and marking scheme from the following links:

You can also check the previous years' question papers of CBSE Class 10 Rai subject to get an idea about the important topics and questions that must be prepared for the upcoming board exam:

CBSE Class 10 Rai Language Question Paper of Board Exam 2020

