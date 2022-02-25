CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022: Sample Papers of Skill Subjects for Term 2 Available Here; Download Now!

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the sample papers of class 10 skill subjects to help students prepare for their Term 2 Board Exam 2022. In addition to this, the board has also released the Marking Schemes and blueprint of all sample papers. So, students who are going to appear in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 and have any of the skill subjects as their sixth subject, can take the help of the CBSE sample papers and marking scheme to prepare appropriately for the exam. The CBSE class 10 skill subject sample question papers and the marking schemes can be downloaded from the subject-wise links mentioned below.
CBSE Class 10 Skill Subjects Sample Papers & Marking Scheme Term 2 (2021-22)
Subject Name (Subject Code)
Link to Sample Paper
Link to Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 10 Retail (401)
CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (402)
CBSE Class 10 Security (403)
CBSE Class 10 Automotive (404)
CBSE Class 10 Introduction To Financial Markets (405)
CBSE Class 10 Introduction To Tourism (406)
CBSE Class 10 Beauty And Wellness (407)
CBSE Class 10 Agriculture (408)
CBSE Class 10 Food Production (409)
CBSE Class 10 Front Office Operations (410)
CBSE Class 10 Banking & Insurance (411)
CBSE Class 10 Marketing & Sales (412)
CBSE Class 10 Health Care (413)
CBSE Class 10 Apparel (414)
CBSE Class 10 Multi Media (415)
CBSE Class 10 Multi Skill Foundation Course (416)
CBSE Class 10 Artificial Intelligence (417)
CBSE Class 10 Physical Activity Trainer (418)
Important Information*
If a student fails in any one of the three compulsory academic subjects (i.e. Science, Mathematics and Social Science) and passes in the skill subject (offered as 6th optional subject), then it will be replaced by the skill subject and result of Class 10th Board examination will be computed accordingly.
