CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022: Sample Papers of Skill Subjects for Term 2 Available Here; Download Now!

CBSE Sample Papers and Marking Schemes for Class 10 Skill Subjects are available here. Practice the latest sample papers to prepare well for the upcoming CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022. Blueprint of the sample papers can also be checked.

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the sample papers of class 10 skill subjects to help students prepare for their Term 2 Board Exam 2022. In addition to this, the board has also released the Marking Schemes and blueprint of all sample papers. So, students who are going to appear in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 and have any of the skill subjects as their sixth subject, can take the help of the CBSE sample papers and marking scheme to prepare appropriately for the exam. The CBSE class 10 skill subject sample question papers and the marking schemes can be downloaded from the subject-wise links mentioned below.

CBSE Class 10 Skill Subjects Sample Papers & Marking Scheme Term 2 (2021-22)

Important Information*

If a student fails in any one of the three compulsory academic subjects (i.e. Science, Mathematics and Social Science) and passes in the skill subject (offered as 6th optional subject), then it will be replaced by the skill subject and result of Class 10th Board examination will be computed accordingly.

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers & Marking Scheme for Term 2 Exam 2022 (All Subjects)

We have provided below the link to get access to the latest CBSE sample papers of all the major and minor subjects offered in CBSE Class 10. One can also download the CBSE marking scheme along with the respective sample paper.