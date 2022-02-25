JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022: Sample Papers of Skill Subjects for Term 2 Available Here; Download Now!

CBSE Sample Papers and Marking Schemes for Class 10 Skill Subjects are available here. Practice the latest sample papers to prepare well for the upcoming CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022. Blueprint of the sample papers can also be checked.

Created On: Feb 25, 2022 17:46 IST
CBSE Class 10 Skill Subjects Sample Papers for Term 2 Exam 2022
CBSE Class 10 Skill Subjects Sample Papers for Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2022The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the sample papers of class 10 skill subjects to help students prepare for their Term 2  Board Exam 2022. In addition to this, the board has also released the Marking Schemes and blueprint of all sample papers. So, students who are going to appear in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 and have any of the skill subjects as their sixth subject, can take the help of the CBSE sample papers and marking scheme to prepare appropriately for the exam. The CBSE class 10 skill subject sample question papers and the marking schemes can be downloaded from the subject-wise links mentioned below.

CBSE Class 10 Skill Subjects Sample Papers & Marking Scheme Term 2 (2021-22)

Subject Name (Subject Code)

Link to Sample Paper

Link to Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Retail (401)

Sample Question Paper

Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (402)

Sample Question Paper

Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Security (403)

Sample Question Paper

Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Automotive (404)

Sample Question Paper

Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Introduction To Financial Markets (405)

Sample Question Paper

Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Introduction To Tourism (406)

Sample Question Paper

Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Beauty And Wellness (407)

Sample Question Paper

Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Agriculture (408)

Sample Question Paper

Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Food Production (409)

Sample Question Paper

Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Front Office Operations (410)

Sample Question Paper

Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Banking & Insurance (411)

Sample Question Paper

Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Marketing & Sales (412)

Sample Question Paper

Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Health Care (413)

Sample Question Paper

Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Apparel (414)

Sample Question Paper

Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Multi Media (415)

Sample Question Paper

Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Multi Skill Foundation Course (416)

Sample Question Paper

Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Artificial Intelligence (417)

Sample Question Paper

Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Physical Activity Trainer (418)

Sample Question Paper

Marking Scheme

Important Information*

If a student fails in any one of the three compulsory academic subjects (i.e. Science, Mathematics and Social Science) and passes in the skill subject (offered as 6th optional subject), then it will be replaced by the skill subject and result of Class 10th Board examination will be computed accordingly.

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers & Marking Scheme for Term 2 Exam 2022 (All Subjects)

We have provided below the link to get access to the latest CBSE sample papers of all the major and minor subjects offered in CBSE Class 10. One can also download the CBSE marking scheme along with the respective sample paper.  

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Sample Papers with Marking Scheme (Subject-wise PDF)

Also Read CBSE Class 10 Most Important Resources for Term 2 Exam 2022

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.