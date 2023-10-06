CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Deleted CBSE Accountancy Syllabus for Class 11: Get here the in-depth elaboration on the deleted Accounts topics from the latest CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus. Download the 2023-24 Accountancy syllabus and sample paper for better preparation.

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE (the Central Board of Secondary Education) has revised its syllabus after the struggle with the pandemic. The educational authorities felt the need to update the exciting educational policy and thus brought the new NEP 2020. The National Educational Policy 2020 aims to reduce the textual burden on students and motivate holistic learning in them. Because of this, CBSE has dropped many topics from its syllabus by about 30%.

Students and teachers should be aware of the deleted topics so that they do not get caught in unnecessary concepts which will not be a part of the new exam paper. To help the students with CBSE Class 11 Accounts, we have provided a list of topics that are now added and deleted from the CBSE Class 11 Accountancy syllabus 2023–24. Check the deleted syllabus of Class 11 Accountancy unit-wise 2024 here.

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2023-2024

The latest syllabus of CBSE Class 11 has faced a few revisions by adding and deleting some topics from the previous syllabus. Check the CBSE Class 11 Accounts deleted syllabus 2023-24 from the table below and prepare accordingly. 

Units

Topics

Added Topics

Deleted Topics

PART A: FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING - I 

Unit-1: Theoretical Frame Work  

Introduction to Accounting

Meaning, as a source of information.

Basic Accounting Terms- 

  • Entry
  • Revenue

Fixed assets (Tangible and intangible)

Theory Base of Accounting

Applicability of accounting standards (AS)

 -

Unit-2: Accounting Process 

Recording of Business Transactions

Special Purpose book: Journal proper

Accounting for Bills of Exchange

  • Bill of Exchange and Promissory Note: Definition, Specimen, Features, Parties.
  • Difference between Bill of Exchange and Promissory Note
  • Terms in Bill of Exchange:

i. Term of Bill

ii. Accommodation bill (concept)

iii. Days of Grace

iv. Date of maturity

v. Discounting of bill

vi. Endorsement of bill

vii. Bill after due date

viii. Negotiation

ix. Bill sent for collection

x. Dishonour of bill

xi. Retirement of bill

xii. Renewal of bill

  • Accounting Treatment

Part B: FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING - II  

Unit 3: Financial Statements of Sole Proprietorship 

Financial Statements

Opening journal entry

Difference between accounts from incomplete records and Statement of Affairs. Preparation of Trading, Profit and Loss account and Balance Sheet

Unit 4: Computers in Accounting

 - -

Complete Unit Removed

 

NCERT Rationalised Content Class 11 Accountancy

Get here the complete list of chapter-wise topics deleted from the latest Accounts NCERT textbook for Class 11.

Accountancy—Financial Accounting–I

Chapter Name

Page Number

Deleted Topics

Chapter 2: Theory Base of Accounting

36–38

Textual Content on IFRS

Chapter 8: Bills of Exchange

277–316

Full Chapter

 

Accountancy—Financial Accounting–II

Chapter Name

Page Number

Deleted Topics

Chapter 11: Accounts from Incomplete Records

425–462

Full Chapter

Chapters 12 and 13: Computers in Accounting

463–491

Full Chapter

 

