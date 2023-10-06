CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Deleted CBSE Accountancy Syllabus for Class 11 : Get here the in-depth elaboration on the deleted Accounts topics from the latest CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus. Download the 2023-24 Accountancy syllabus and sample paper for better preparation.

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE (the Central Board of Secondary Education) has revised its syllabus after the struggle with the pandemic. The educational authorities felt the need to update the exciting educational policy and thus brought the new NEP 2020. The National Educational Policy 2020 aims to reduce the textual burden on students and motivate holistic learning in them. Because of this, CBSE has dropped many topics from its syllabus by about 30%.

Students and teachers should be aware of the deleted topics so that they do not get caught in unnecessary concepts which will not be a part of the new exam paper. To help the students with CBSE Class 11 Accounts, we have provided a list of topics that are now added and deleted from the CBSE Class 11 Accountancy syllabus 2023–24. Check the deleted syllabus of Class 11 Accountancy unit-wise 2024 here.

CBSE Class 11 Deleted Syllabus 2024 (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2023-2024

The latest syllabus of CBSE Class 11 has faced a few revisions by adding and deleting some topics from the previous syllabus. Check the CBSE Class 11 Accounts deleted syllabus 2023-24 from the table below and prepare accordingly.

Units Topics Added Topics Deleted Topics PART A: FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING - I Unit-1: Theoretical Frame Work Introduction to Accounting Meaning, as a source of information. Basic Accounting Terms- Entry

Revenue Fixed assets (Tangible and intangible) Theory Base of Accounting Applicability of accounting standards (AS) - Unit-2: Accounting Process Recording of Business Transactions Special Purpose book: Journal proper Accounting for Bills of Exchange Bill of Exchange and Promissory Note: Definition, Specimen, Features, Parties.

Difference between Bill of Exchange and Promissory Note

Terms in Bill of Exchange: i. Term of Bill ii. Accommodation bill (concept) iii. Days of Grace iv. Date of maturity v. Discounting of bill vi. Endorsement of bill vii. Bill after due date viii. Negotiation ix. Bill sent for collection x. Dishonour of bill xi. Retirement of bill xii. Renewal of bill Accounting Treatment Part B: FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING - II Unit 3: Financial Statements of Sole Proprietorship Financial Statements Opening journal entry Difference between accounts from incomplete records and Statement of Affairs. Preparation of Trading, Profit and Loss account and Balance Sheet Unit 4: Computers in Accounting - - Complete Unit Removed

NCERT Rationalised Content Class 11 Accountancy

Get here the complete list of chapter-wise topics deleted from the latest Accounts NCERT textbook for Class 11.

Accountancy—Financial Accounting–I Chapter Name Page Number Deleted Topics Chapter 2: Theory Base of Accounting 36–38 Textual Content on IFRS Chapter 8: Bills of Exchange 277–316 Full Chapter

Accountancy—Financial Accounting–II Chapter Name Page Number Deleted Topics Chapter 11: Accounts from Incomplete Records 425–462 Full Chapter Chapters 12 and 13: Computers in Accounting 463–491 Full Chapter

Related Topics: