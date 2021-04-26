CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Created On: Apr 26, 2021 19:09 IST
CBSE 2021-22
CBSE 2021-22

CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2021-22 (New): 

One Paper, Time: 3 hrs.

Max. Marks 70+30

Units

 

Marks

No. of Periods

Unit- I

Biotechnology: An overview

5

20

Unit-II

Molecules of Life

20

50

Unit-III

Genetics and Molecular Biology

20

50

Unit-IV

Cells and Organisms

25

60

 

Practical

30

60

 

Total

100

240

Class 11 (Theory)

One Paper, Time: 3 hrs. Total Marks: 70 

Unit-I Biotechnology: An overview (5 Marks) 

Chapter 1: Biotechnology: An Overview

Historical Perspectives, Technology and Applications of Biotechnology, Global market and Biotech Products, Public Perception of Biotechnology, Biotechnology in India and Global Trends

Unit-II Molecules of Life (20 Marks)

Chapter 1: Biomolecules: Building Blocks 

Building  Blocks  of  Carbohydrates  -  Sugars  and  their  Derivatives,  Building  Blocks  of

Proteins - Amino Acids, Building Blocks of Lipids - Simple Fatty Acids, Sphingosine, 

Glycerol and Cholesterol, Building Blocks of Nucleic Acids - Nucleotides, Biochemical

Transformations

Chapter 2: Macromolecules: Structure & Function

Carbohydrates - The Energy Givers, Proteins - The Performers, Enzymes - The Catalysts, Lipids and Biomembranes - The Barriers, Nucleic Acids - The Managers

Unit-III Genetics and Molecular Biology (20 Marks)

Chapter 1: Concepts of Genetics 

Historical Perspective, Multiple Alleles, Linkage and Crossing Over, Genetic Mapping, Gene Interaction,  Sex-Linked  Inheritance,  Extra  nuclear  Inheritance,  Quantitative  Inheritance, Genes at the Population Level 

Chapter 2: Genes and Genomes: Structure and Function 

Discovery of DNA as Genetic Material, DNA Replication, Fine Structure of the Genes, From Gene to Protein, Transcription – The Basic Process, Genetic Code, Translation, Regulation of Gene Expression, Mutations, DNA Repair, Human Genetic Disorders, Genome Organization 

Unit IV: Cells and Organisms (25 Marks)

Chapter 1 The Basic Unit of Life 

Cell Structure and Components, Tissues and Organs, Stem Cells, Biodiversity, Organization of Life 

Chapter 2: Cell Growth and Development 

Cell Division, Cell Cycle, Cell Communication, Nutrition, Gaseous Exchange, Internal Transport, Maintaining the Internal Environment, Reproduction, Invitro Fertilization, Animal and Plant Development, Immune Response in Animals, Programmed Cell Death, Defense Mechanisms in Plants 

Practical: 

Note: Every student is required to do the following experiments during the academic session.

1. Recording practical results and safety rules in the laboratory

2. Preparation of buffers and pH determination

3. Sterilization techniques

4. Preparation of bacterial growth medium

5. Determination of bacterial growth curve

6. Cell counting

7. Isolation of milk protein (Casein)

8. Sugar Estimation using Di Nitro Salicylic Acid test (DNS test)

9. Assay for amylase enzyme

10. Protein estimation by biuret method

11. Study of various stages of mitosis and calculation of mitotic index

12. Preparation of karyotype
