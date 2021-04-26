CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Check CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2021-22 and prepare for CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology exam. Students of CBSE Class 11 having Biotechnology subject should download it and plan their studies accordingly.

CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2021-22 (New):

One Paper, Time: 3 hrs.

Max. Marks 70+30

Units Marks No. of Periods Unit- I Biotechnology: An overview 5 20 Unit-II Molecules of Life 20 50 Unit-III Genetics and Molecular Biology 20 50 Unit-IV Cells and Organisms 25 60 Practical 30 60 Total 100 240

Class 11 (Theory)

One Paper, Time: 3 hrs. Total Marks: 70

Unit-I Biotechnology: An overview (5 Marks)

Chapter 1: Biotechnology: An Overview

Historical Perspectives, Technology and Applications of Biotechnology, Global market and Biotech Products, Public Perception of Biotechnology, Biotechnology in India and Global Trends

Unit-II Molecules of Life (20 Marks)

Chapter 1: Biomolecules: Building Blocks

Building Blocks of Carbohydrates - Sugars and their Derivatives, Building Blocks of

Proteins - Amino Acids, Building Blocks of Lipids - Simple Fatty Acids, Sphingosine,

Glycerol and Cholesterol, Building Blocks of Nucleic Acids - Nucleotides, Biochemical

Transformations

Chapter 2: Macromolecules: Structure & Function

Carbohydrates - The Energy Givers, Proteins - The Performers, Enzymes - The Catalysts, Lipids and Biomembranes - The Barriers, Nucleic Acids - The Managers

Unit-III Genetics and Molecular Biology (20 Marks)

Chapter 1: Concepts of Genetics

Historical Perspective, Multiple Alleles, Linkage and Crossing Over, Genetic Mapping, Gene Interaction, Sex-Linked Inheritance, Extra nuclear Inheritance, Quantitative Inheritance, Genes at the Population Level

Chapter 2: Genes and Genomes: Structure and Function

Discovery of DNA as Genetic Material, DNA Replication, Fine Structure of the Genes, From Gene to Protein, Transcription – The Basic Process, Genetic Code, Translation, Regulation of Gene Expression, Mutations, DNA Repair, Human Genetic Disorders, Genome Organization

Unit IV: Cells and Organisms (25 Marks)

Chapter 1 The Basic Unit of Life

Cell Structure and Components, Tissues and Organs, Stem Cells, Biodiversity, Organization of Life

Chapter 2: Cell Growth and Development

Cell Division, Cell Cycle, Cell Communication, Nutrition, Gaseous Exchange, Internal Transport, Maintaining the Internal Environment, Reproduction, Invitro Fertilization, Animal and Plant Development, Immune Response in Animals, Programmed Cell Death, Defense Mechanisms in Plants

Practical:

Note: Every student is required to do the following experiments during the academic session.

1. Recording practical results and safety rules in the laboratory

2. Preparation of buffers and pH determination

3. Sterilization techniques

4. Preparation of bacterial growth medium

5. Determination of bacterial growth curve

6. Cell counting

7. Isolation of milk protein (Casein)

8. Sugar Estimation using Di Nitro Salicylic Acid test (DNS test)

9. Assay for amylase enzyme

10. Protein estimation by biuret method

11. Study of various stages of mitosis and calculation of mitotic index

12. Preparation of karyotype