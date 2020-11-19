CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Marking Scheme 2021 With CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Sample Paper 2021

CBSE: Check CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Marking Scheme 2021 along with CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Sample Paper 2021. These resources are based on revised CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2020-21 and are important for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 of Accountancy subject.

Part- A

(Accounting for Not for Profit organizations, Partnership firms and Companies)

1. Which of the following items is not dealt through Profit and Loss Appropriation Account?

(a) Interest on Partner’s Loan

(b) Partner’s Salary

(c) Interest on Partner’s Capital

(d) Partner's Commission

Answer:

a. Interest on Partner’s Loan

2. For which of the following situations, the old profit sharing ratio of partners is used at the time of admission of a new partner?

(a) When new partner brings only a part of his share of goodwill.

(b) When new partner is not able to bring his share of goodwill.

(c) When, at the time of admission, goodwill already appears in the balance sheet.

(d) When new partner brings his share of goodwill in cash.

Answer:

a. Interest on Partner’s Loan

3. Reserve Capital is not a part of:

a. Authorized Capital

b. Subscribed capital

c. Unsubscribed capital

d. Issued Share Capital

Answer:

(c) Unsubscribed capital

4. Sports Star Charitable club has income of Rs. 16,000 and ‘deficit’ debited to capital fund of Rs. 4,300 for the year 2019-20, then expenditure for the year 2019-20 is:

(a) Rs. 11,700

(b) Rs. 4,300

(c) Rs. 20,300

(d) None of these

Answer:

Rs. 20,300

