CBSE Class 12 Home Science Sample Paper 2021 Released (With CBSE Marking Scheme 2021): Download Now

CBSE: CBSE Class 12 Home Science Sample Paper 2021 (PDF) has been recently released online on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). With this article, you can download CBSE Class 12 Home Science Sample Paper 2021 along with the CBSE 12th Home Science Marking Scheme (also contains answers of this sample paper).

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Sample Paper 2021:

Time - 3 hours, M.M - 70

General Instructions:

1.All questions are compulsory.

2.There are a total of 36 questions.

3.Question paper is divided into three sections-A,B and C.

4.Section A has question no.1to 14 (objective type questions) and are of 1 mark each.

5.Section B has question no. 15 to 21 (case study based multiple choice questions) and are of 1

mark each.

6.Section C has question no.22 to 27 of 2 marks each, question no.28 and 29 of 3 marks each,

question no.30 to 33 of 4 marks each and question no.34 to 36 of 5 marks each .

7.Internal choices are given in some questions.

8.Support your answers with suitable examples wherever required.

Section A: Objective Types Questions

Multiple choice questions

1. Identify the new constituent present in food which was found by researchers

that have physiological or biological activity and influence health.

a) Nutraceuticals

b) Medical foods

c) Antioxidants

d) Phytochemicals

OR

Mrs. Verma avoids consuming spinach because of the presence of which

non nutrient constituent in ita)Flavonoids

b) Phenols

c)Lactose

d)Oxalates

2. In what way job effectiveness in any work place can be improved?

a) Increasing errors

b) Increasing productivity

c)Reducing error

d)Both b) and c)

3. In 1810,_________________ developed the method of canning.

a) Louis Pasteur

b) Napoleon Bonaparte

c) Nicolas Appert

d)Harvey Levenstein

4. You got a job in hotel and your responsibility is to organize, supervise and

control all uniformed services. You must be appointed as______________ .

a)Receptionist

b)Lobby Manager

c)Bell captain

d)Telephone operator

OR

You got a job in hotel and your responsibility is to coordinate with front

office for information on departure of guests and gets vacated room cleaned

You must be appointed as_____________________

a)Floor supervisor

b)Room attendant

c)Desk control supervisor

d) Assistant housekeeper

5. Red Ribbon Express project was implemented by NACO, in cooperation with

a) Indian roadways

b) Indian railways

c) Indian airways

d) Indian waterways

6. Match the followingA. Manufactured food i)Lactose free milk

B. Medical food ii)Bread

C. Formulated food iii)Enzymes used in food industry

D. Synthetic food iv) Papad

Pick the correct option

a)A iv, B i, C ii, D iii

b) A ii, B i, C iv, D iii

c)A iv, B i, C iii, D ii

d)A iii, B ii, C iv, D i

.

.

.

.

.

For the rest of the questions and answers, download CBSE Class 12 Home Science Sample Paper 2021 & CBSE Class 12 Home Science Marking Scheme 2021 in PDF format from the links given below

Download CBSE Class 12 Home Science Sample Paper 2021

Download CBSE Class 12 Home Science Marking Scheme 2021