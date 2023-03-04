CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2023 on March 6: Check Last minute Revision Tips

Last Minute Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2023: Physics board exam for class 12th board exam students in CBSE Board is scheduled to be conducted on Monday. It is one of the major exams for the Science stream students. Check this article to know how to score 90+ marks in CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam 2023.

Score 90+ marks in CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2023: Although Physics is a subject that students often fear, irrationally, you can score well with focus and practice. Therefore, by putting in both smart work and hard work you can do well. To help you, we have curated these important last-minute tips and tricks to help you score 90+ in CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam 2023.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2023

CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam will be conducted for 70 marks and 3 hours time will be given to attempt the paper.

The Exam Timing for the paper will be from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam Question Paper Structure

(1) There will be 35 questions in all. All questions are compulsory

(2) There will be five sections: Section A, Section B, Section C, Section D and Section E. All the sections are compulsory.

(3) Section A will contain eighteen MCQ of 1 mark each, Section B contains seven questions of two marks each, Section C contains five questions of three marks each, section D contains three long questions of five marks each and Section E contains two case study based questions of 4 marks each.

(4) There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in section B, C, D and E. You have to attempt only one of the choices in such questions.

Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Physics Important Questions for Physics Board Exam 2023 Tomorrow

CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2023 Last Minute Preparation Tips



These exam preparation tips will help you in the last-minute preparation.

Tip 1: Check the Complete Syllabus, again.

Check the CBSE Class 12 Physics syllabus again to ensure that you are not missing any important topics, diagrams, formulae, etc.

Check CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2022-23

Tip 2: Do not miss to check the DELETED Syllabus

It is equally important to check the deleted syllabus in detail. You would not want to waste your precious time studying topics that will not come for the exam.

Check CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: Deleted Portions of Physics Core & Elective

Tip 3: BEST Reference: NCERT Class 12 Physics Textbooks

CBSE Class 12 Physics textbooks board examinations are the ones prescribed by the NCERT textbook.

Check NCERT Books for Class 12 Physics

Tip 4: Solve CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Question Paper

Solving sample papers will help you practise important concepts and gain confidence as well.

Check CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2022-23

Tip 5: Also practise Additional Practice Questions from CBSE Class 12 Physics Practise Paper

Practise is the key to success. Therefore, you must solve the questions provided by CBSE for practise.

Check CBSE Class 12 Physics Practise Paper 2023

Tip 6: Attempt Class 12 Physics Previous Year Question Papers

By attempting the CBSE Class 12 Physics Previous year question papers, you can check your preparation for the examination and prepare yourself in the true sense.

Check Previous Year Question Papers of CBSE Class 12 Physics

Tip 7: Check CBSE Class 12 Physics Topper Answer Sheet to Become A Topper

Check CBSE Class 12 Physics Topper Answer Sheet