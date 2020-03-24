CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper with Answer Hints & Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Exam, which was earlier to be conducted on 30th March 2020, has been postponed due to the outbreak of 'Corona' epidemic. New date of the examination may be announced after 31st March. In the mean time, students are advised to revise their complete syllabus of Sociology. Also, solve the latest sample paper to assess your preparedness and get better in your weak areas. This is the best practice to enhance your score in the CBSE Class 12 Sociology Board Exam 2020.

SOCIOLOGY (039)

CLASS XII

SAMPLE QUESTION PAPER 2019-20

TIME: 3HOURS

Maximum Marks: 80

General Instructions

1. The question paper is divided into four sections.

2. There are 38 questions in all. All questions are compulsory.

3. Section A includes question No. 1-20. These are objective type questions. As per the question, there can be either one or two answers only.

4. Section B includes question No.21-29. These are very short answer type questions carrying 2 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 30 words.

5. Section C includes question No. 30-35. They are short answer type questions carrying 4 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 80 words.

6. Section D includes question No. 36-38. They are long answer type questions carrying 6 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 200 words each. Question no 38 is to be answered with the help of the passage given.

SECTION A

1. The term Demography is of Greek origin and is composed of two words demos meaning ________ and graphien implying ___________.

2. According to Robert Malthus, population rises in ___________ progression whereas agricultural production grows in _______________ progression.

3. Correct the given incorrect statement.

The National Family Planning Programme was renamed as the National Population Programme.

4. The changing age structure offers a demographic dividend for India. Identify from the following choices, the relevant age range that allows for demographic dividend

a) 0-14

b) 15-64

c) 64-75

d) 75 and above

5. A bill of exchange which allowed merchants to engage in long distance trade during precolonial period in India is called ___________.

6. The goods that people buy and use conveys their socio-economic status. _____________ is the term coined to refer to this relationship by Max Weber.

7. There is a controversy about the sale of kidneys by the poor to cater to rich patients who need kidney transplants. This refers to the negative social effects of the process of _______________.

8. ______________ lower the cost of farming because the government pays part of the price charged for inputs.

9. Correct the given statement. A nation is a peculiar sort of community that is easy to describe and easy to define.

10. “Privileged minorities such as extremely wealthy people are not usually referred to as minorities.” Is this statement true or false?

11. Sanskritisation has been criticised for which of the following reasons?

a) It allows for positional change.

b) It allows for structural change.

c) It stops exclusion and discrimination.

d) It accepts characteristics of Dalit culture.

12. In the 19th century, orthodox members of the Hindu community in Bengal formed an organisation called_____________ debating the issue of __________.

13. A system of democracy in which the members of a group or community participate collectively in decision making. This is called

a) dictatorship

b) monarchy

c) representative democracy

d) participatory democracy

14. ___________carries the means to coerce whereas the essence of ____________is fairness.

15. Democratic values and institutions are purely western. Is this statement true or false?

16. ___________can impose fines but cannot award a sentence.

17. The Land Ceiling Act proved to be toothless as some rich farmers actually divorced their wives but continued to live with them under _____________.

18. Farmer suicide is a matrix event. Which of the following options is not responsible for farmer suicide?

a) educational expenses

b) agriculture loans

c) diversification

d) Marriage and dowry

19. A situation where people do not enjoy the work but continue to do it only in order to survive is called ____________.

20. Earlier architects and engineers had to be skilled draughtsmen but now computer does a lot of work for them. This phenomena is called _________________.

