CBSE 9th Maths 2020-21: NCERT Based Important Extra Questions On Chapter 3 - Coordinate Geometry

NCERT based extra questions (with answers) for CBSE Class 9 Maths - Chapter 3 (Coordinate Geometry) for 2020-21 academic session are available here. These are conceptual questions based on Chapter 3 (Coordinate Geometry) of Class 9 Maths NCERT textbook. A student who has studied this chapter well can answer these questions in less than 5 minutes. All these questions are important for CBSE 9th Maths exam 202-21 and can be asked in any format with slight modification (i.e. MCQs, HOTS, etc).

CBSE Class 9 Maths Extra Questions: Chapter 3 (Coordinate Geometry)

Question 1: A point with coordinates (3, -3) lies in which quadrant of the coordinate axis?

Answer: 4th Quadrant.

Question 2:The distance of a point from the y-axis is called its _______, or ________, and the distance of the point from the x-axis is called its ________, or _________.

Answer: The distance of a point from the y-axis is called its x-coordinate, or abscissa, and the distance of the point from the x-axis is called its y-coordinate, or ordinate.

Question 3: The signs of the coordinates of a point are of the form _______ in the first quadrant, _________ in the second quadrant, ______ in the third quadrant and_______ in the fourth quadrant, where + denotes a positive real number and – denotes a negative real number.

a. (+ , +), (–, +), (–, –), (+, –)

b. (–, +), (–, –), (+, –), (+ , +)

c. (–, –), (–, +), (+, –), (+ , +)

d. (+ , +), (–, –), (–, +), (+, –)

Answer: (a)

The coordinates of a point are of the form (+ , +) in the first quadrant, (–, +) in the second quadrant, (–, –) in the third quadrant and (+, –) in the fourth quadrant, where + denotes a positive real number and – denotes a negative real number.

Question 4: Is it possible that (x, y) = (y, x)? Explain.

Answer: Yes (x, y) = (y, x) is possible when x = y.

Questions 5: At how many points x-axis and y-axis intersect each other in the coordinate axis?

Answer: The x-axis and the y-axis intersect each other at one point and the point of intersection of the axes is called the origin.

Question 6: Given (5, y) = (y, 5). What is the value of y?

Answer: As we know that (x, y) = (y, x) is possible when x = y. Here x = 5, so y = 5.

Question 7: An ant moves 5 meters in the east direction and 5 meters in the south direction. What is the position of the ant in the coordinate axes assuming origin to be the point from where she starts travelling?

Answer: (5, -5).

Question 8: A person covers 10 meters in the north direction. What is his position in the coordinate axis assuming origin to the point from where he starts travelling?

Answer: (0, 10).

Question 9: What are the coordinates of origin?

Answer: (0, 0).

Question 10: What is the distance between the points (0, 5) and (0, -5)?

Answer: 10 units.

