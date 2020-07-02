CBSE CTET 2020 Update: Check use of CTET Test Booklet; Process to mark answers on OMR Sheet & Marks Calculation

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the postponed exam date of CTET July 2020 exam on its official website ctet.nic.in. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be held offline in written or pen and paper mode. Candidates who have applied for the CTET 2020 exam will have to carry blue or black ball point pen to the exam centre along with the CTET Admit Card 2020. The CTET Question Paper will be given along with OMR Sheet in a common Test Booklet. Candidates need to open the CTET Test Booklet and take out the OMR Sheet to mark their answers for the questions asked in the exam. Here in this article, we have shared the complete process to mark answers on CTET OMR Sheet and the use of Test Booklet. Also, Know here how CBSE calculates the marks through OMR Sheet here.

CTET July Exam Updates

As per the CTET Exam Schedule 2020, candidates are allotted the CTET Test Booklet 15 minutes before the exam. Candidates who appear for CTET Paper 1 are given the booklet at 9:15 am and those who appear for Paper 2 get the booklet at 1:45 pm. Candidates can open the booklet and take out the OMR Sheet just 5 minutes before the exam. The Test Booklet and the OMR Sheet contains the same code A/B/C/D.

Let's now have a look at the details of the CTET OMR Sheet below:

CTET Test Booklet 2020

The CTET Test Booklet contains the question paper as well as OMR Sheet. Candidates need to break off the seal of booklet after the invigilator makes announcement. Once the seal is broken, you get to see OMR and the question paper. Both OMR Sheet and the Booklet will have the same code A, B ,C or D. Go through the instructions mentioned on Booklet and then start marking your answers.

How to use CTET OMR Sheet?

Step 1: Once you get through the OMR Sheet, you get to see that Side 1 & Side 2 of CTET OMR Sheet. You need to fill the following details on the sheet with your blue to black Ball Point Pen:

Side 1 of OMR Sheet Side 2 of OMR Sheet Roll Number Candidate's Name Father’s Name Exam Centre Number Name of Exam Centre Subject of Paper ll Roll Number Test Booklet Number Number of Language Supplement Booklet Code of Language Supplement Booklet Subject of Paper-ll Language of Paper Signature

Step 2: Fill the answers by darkening the circle on the OMR Sheet. Each question will have four options. You need to mark one option as your answer which you find as the most accurate one. Answers need to be marked by filling up the circle against the right option with ball point pen. Marks your answers as mentioned below:

Step 3: Once the paper is complete, submit the filled OMR Sheet to the invigilator. Candidates are not allowed to take the OMR Sheet along with them.

Key points to note

Use only ball point pen of black or blue colour

Candidates cannot use pencil to mark answers

Once a circle is filled, you cannot change the answer

The circle needs to darkened completely; a half filled or faint circle can be rejected while the scanned of sheet for calculation of marks

Candidates should fold the OMR Sheet not put any mark on it or should not do any rough work on it

How CTET OMR Sheet is evaluated for calculation of marks?

The CBSE evaluates the CTET OMR Sheet and calculate the marks through scanning. The OMR Sheet is scanned on the Optical Scanner. The scanner scans through the right answers and gives out the total scores. Only those OMR Sheets get scanned finely which are not folded and which do not have any stray marks or anything written on it, except the answers marked by completely filling the circle.