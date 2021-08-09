CBSE Improvement/Compartment Exam 2021: Date Sheet, Eligibility Criteria, Syllabus, Fees & Other Updates

CBSE Improvement/Compartment Exam 2021: An official circular for CBSE 10th & 12th students has been released by the board regarding CBSE Improvement Exam 2021 & CBSE Compartment Exam 2021. Check complete details.

CBSE Improvement/Compartment Exam 2021: An official circular for CBSE 10th & 12th students has been released by the board regarding CBSE Improvement Exam 2021 & CBSE Compartment Exam 2021. These exams are scheduled from 16 August 2021 to 15 September 2021. Here we have provided important points from the official circular which are important for the students.

CBSE Improvement/Compartment Exam 2021: Eligibility

⇨ Students unsatisfied with the score awarded based on the Policy of Tabulation will be allowed to appear in the CBSE improvement examinations to be conducted by the board. As per the policy, marks scored in the later exam will be considered as final.

⇨ After the announcement of CBSE Result 2021, students who are unable to meet the qualifying criteria in one subject & placed in the compartment category.

⇨ Private, Patrachar & 2nd chance Compartment candidates etc., whose CBSE result has not been declared based on the Tabulation Policy because of their availability of yearlong assessment details.

⇨ Students of CBSE 10th & 12th are allowed to improve their performance only in 1 subject in CBSE compartment examinations in compliance with the information communicated (vide letter no CBSE/CE/2021 date 16.03.2021). Better of the 2 scores obtained in the subject will be considered for declaration of CBSE results.

CBSE Improvement/Compartment Exam 2021: Date Sheet

⇨ 16 August 2021 to 15 September 2021

Detailed subject-wise CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for Improvement/Compartment Exam will be announced soon.

Subjects for which exams will be conducted:

Who need to pay examination fee:

Candidates placed in the compartment category as per Tabulation Policy need to pay the examination fees.

Syllabus & Pattern of CBSE Improvement/Compartment Exam 2021:

Syllabus & pattern of CBSE Improvement & Compartment Exam 2021 is similar to the CBSE Sample Papers 2021. You can check these sample papers & syllabus from the following link

For complete information, download official circular regarding CBSE Improvement/Compartment Exam 2021