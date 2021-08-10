CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021: Date Sheet For Offline Exams To Be Released Shortly

CBSE Date Sheet 2021 (improvement & compartment exams) for 10th & 12th offline exam to be announced shortly at cbse.nic.in. As per the official updates, these exams are scheduled from 16 August 2021 to 15 September 2021. A CBSE circular for improvement & compartment exams has been already released by the board. You can check complete details from the link given below

CBSE Improvement/Compartment Exam 2021: Circular, Date Sheet, Eligibility Criteria, Syllabus, Fees & Other Updates

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Offline Exams 2021 date sheet to be announced today. — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) August 10, 2021

In the latest circular, CBSE has provided all the details about eligibility criteria, subjects and other details. As per the circular, students who are dissatisfied with the score they received as a result of the Policy of Tabulation will be eligible to take the CBSE improvement tests. According to policy, the scores earned in the subsequent exam will be deemed final. Students who fail to fulfil the qualifying criterion in one subject after the CBSE Result 2021 are put in the compartment category and can appear for these exams. Private candidates, Patrachar, or 2nd chance Compartment, and whose CBSE result has not been announced based on the Tabulation Policy due to a lack of yearlong evaluation records can also appear for these exams. Following the information communicated (see letter no. CBSE/CE/2021 dated 16.03.2021), CBSE 10th and 12th-grade students are allowed to enhance their performance in only one subject in the CBSE compartment examinations. To declare CBSE results, the better of the two scores earned in the subject shall be considered.

The CBSE Improvement & Compartment Exam 2021 follows the same syllabus and pattern as the CBSE Sample Papers 2021. These sample papers and syllabus can be accessed from the following link

CBSE Sample Paper 2021 for 10th & 12th with Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 for All Subjects - Download PDFs

