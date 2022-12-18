CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Business Studies Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: Business Studies is one of the most scoring subjects for the students of Commerce stream. In this article, we will check the previous year question papers with solutions for CBSE Class board 12 Business Studies available from 2016 to 2022.

CBSE Business Studies Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: We are providing the Previous year question papers of Class 12 Business Studies board exams from the academic session 2015-16 to 2021-22 in this article.

Business Studies course by the CBSE Board helps students study about marketing, finance, accounting, operations and related fields in the business fields to develop in them an in-depth knowledge of the elements of accountancy, finance, marketing, organizational studies and operations.

Importance of the Business Studies Question Paper for the CBSE Class 12 Students

With past year papers, students get an idea about the important concepts from which questions have been frequently asked in CBSE Class 12 Business Studies board exams.

With a complete idea about the important concepts, students can easily plan and study accordingly. This will boost their performance and confidence level for the upcoming board exams.

Therefore, after sample papers, previous years’ papers are one of the most important and useful resources for board exam preparation.

ALSO VISIT: CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2022-23

Why should one solve Business Studies Previous Year’s Question Papers?

Business Studies is one of the most important subjects of CBSE 12th Commerce and this paper plays a major role in the overall performance of a student.

By solving the previous year question papers of Business studies for class 12 board examination, students will be able to gain better practice of all important concepts which have been asked year after year in the exams.

By solving previous year papers, students will get a strong grip on the complete syllabus, and their weak points will be polished.

This will help students score more.

VISIT:

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Unit Wise Marking Scheme (2022-23)

Since CBSE Class 12 Business studies syllabus has undergone rationalisation, it is important for the students to know the latest curriculum.

Check the unit wise marking scheme for the subject below:

Theory: 80 Marks

Time: 3 Hours

Project: 20 Marks

Units Marks Unit A Principles and Functions of Management 1 Nature and Significance of Management 16 2 Principles of Management 3 Business Environment 4 Planning 14 5 Organising 6 Staffing 20 7 Directing 8 Controlling Total 50 Part B Business Finance and Marketing 9 Financial Management 15 10 Financial Markets 11 Marketing Management 15 12 Consumer Protection Total 30 Part C Project Work (One) 20

To check the complete syllabus in detail, visit CBSE Class 12 Revised Business studies Syllabus (2022-23)

You must be aware that the syllabus of CBSE Class 12 has undergone some rationalisation. To check what exactly has been retained and what has been dropped off from the syllabus, check CBSE Class 12 Business Studies DELETED syllabus 2022-23.

All the best!