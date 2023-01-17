CDS 1 2022 Marks: Recommended Candidates Marks Released, Direct Link to Download PDF

CDS 1 2022 marks of recommended candidates have been released by Union Public Service Commission. The final result was declared on 12th of January and now the final list of the marks of the selected candidates is released by UPSC.

CDS 1 2022 Marks of the finally recommended candidates have been released by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website. The commission declared the final results on 12th January and now the list of the marks of the recommended candidates has also been uploaded on the official website- www.upsc.gov.in

Candidates can download the list from the official website of UPSC.

Here is the direct link to download the cds 1 2022 marks of recommended candidates list

Final list of UPSC CDS 1 2022 recommended candidates includes the candidate's name, roll number, written score, Staff Selection Board (SSB) score, final score, and date of birth in the PDF. The candidates have been chosen for different services including the Officers Training Academy, Indian Air Force, Indian Naval Academy, and Indian Military Academy.

Final recommendations include 104 candidates for the Indian Military Academy, 46 applicants for the Indian Naval Academy, 14 candidates for the Indian Air Force, and 135 candidates for the Officer Training Academy.

The notification stated that 198 individuals were finally qualified based on the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022, and were listed in order of merit for those positions.

The findings of the candidates' medical examinations were not taken into consideration when creating the merit list, according to the UPSC's statement in the result notice.

It further stated that verification of the candidates' dates of birth and educational backgrounds will be done at Army Headquarters.

How to check CDS 1 2022 marks?