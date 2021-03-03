CGPSC Interview Result 2021 Out for Assistant Professor Home Science Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Merit List

CGPSC Interview Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has declared the Interview result for the Assistant Professor Post for Home Science subject on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the interview round for Assistant Professor (Home Science) post can check their result available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in.

It is noted that the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) had conducted the interview for Assistant Professor Post for Home Science subject on 02 March 2021. Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) had declared the written examination result for Assistant Professor (Home Science) post on 19 January 2021. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in written exam and interview.

It is noted that Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) had earlier released the notification for Assistant Professor Post for Home Science subject under Higher Education Department in the state.

All such candidates qualified in written test and appeared in the interview round for Assistant Professor Post for Home Science subject can check the selection list available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

